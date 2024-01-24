The Haunting of Hill House: full list of cast in the series

The Haunting of Hill House, an American horror drama series chronicling the lives of seven individuals over two different timelines opened to great reviews on its day of release. Even after six years, the show continues to maintain its stronghold in the genre.

The show, created and directed by Mike Flanagan was released on Netflix on October 12, 2018. It draws inspiration from Shirley Jackson's work, a 1959 horror novel of the same name.

The Haunting of Hill House consists of some power-packed performances by both familiar and unfamiliar faces, a fact that did not go unnoticed with the critics.

Gem Seddon from SFX Magazine writes:

"This is the horror series you never knew you needed. A beautifully-cast show that plays out like Six Feet Under meets The Conjuring, there is simply nothing else like it."

Judy Berman from TIME Magazine also writes:

"Between effective jump-scares, a cast led by the great TV actors Michiel Huisman and Elizabeth Reaser breathes life into an allegory for collective mourning."

The primary cast of The Haunting of Hill House

The story of The Haunting of Hill House takes place across two timelines where the characters are shown both as kids and as grown adults. Hence, in most cases, the roles are portrayed by two different actors. Listed below are actors who played the adult versions of the characters.

1) Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain

Timothy Hutton plays the character of Hugh Crain in The Haunting of the Hill House. He plays the older version of the character in the series. He is best known for his work in Ordinary People (1980) where he played the role of Conrad Jarrett. At just 20 years old, the portrayal had won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His latest sighting was in S.W.A.T (2023) in which played Mack Boyle for 2 episodes.

2) Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain

Carla Gugino plays the role of Olivia Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. Gugino is best known for her work in movies such as Spy Kids (2001–2003), Night at the Museum (2006), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), and Sucker Punch (2011) among others. As of 2024, Gugino has worked with Mike Flanagan (creator and director of The Haunting of Hill House) in three of his projects. This includes the Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).

3)Michiel Huisman as Steven Crain

Michiel Huisman plays Steven Crain in the show. He is the eldest of all five siblings. Huisman is best known for his stint in Game of Thrones (2014-2016) where he played the role of Daario Naharis (Danaerys Targaryen's romantic interest). Huisman also has several other acting credits to his name besides this, such as World War Z (2013), Orphan Black (2014–15), and The Flight Attendant (2020).

4)Elizabeth Reaser as Shirley Crain Harris

Elizabeth Reaser has been a household name ever since the Twilight series was released. The actor is most famous for her role in the Twilight (2008- 2012) Series where she played the role of the Cullen family matriarch. She has also played significant parts in other shows and movies. Most recently she was seen in the movie Dark Harvest (2023) where she played the role of Donna Sheperd.

5)Kate Siegel as Theodora "Theo" Crain

Kate Siegal has appeared in most of Mike Flanagan's work including Oculus (2013), Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). Siegel's last appearance was in The Fall of the House of Usher in which she portrayed the role of Camille L'Espanaye.

6)Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Luke Crain

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Luke Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. The actor is best known for his role in The Invisible Man (2020) in which he portrayed Adrian Griffin. His last sighting was in the Amazon Prime Television series Wilderness (2023) in which he played the role of Will Taylor.

7) Victoria Pedretti as Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance

Ever since Victoria Pedretti played the role of Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance in The Haunting of Hill House, she has become a household name. Following the huge success of the show in which Pedretti had a huge part, the actor was part of several other successful projects. These include The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), You (2019-2023), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Origin (2023).

Other cast members of the show

Below is a list of the additional cast of The Haunting of Hill House:

Paxton Singleton as a young Steven Crain

Lulu Wilson as a young Shirley Crain Harris

Henry Thomas as a young Hugh Crain

Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain

Violet McGraw as a young Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance

Mckenna Grace as a young Theodora "Theo" Crain

Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain

Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudley

Anthony Ruivivar as Kevin Harris

Levy Tran as Trish Park

James Flanagan as Funeral Director

Mimi Gould as Hazel Hill

Catherine Parker as Poppy Hill

Robert Longstreet as Horace Dudley

James Lafferty as Ryan Quale

Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet

Fedor Steer as William Hill

Logan Medina as Jayden Harris

May Badr as Allie Harris

You can watch all episodes of The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix.