Is The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix? Explained

In October 2018 Netflix released The Haunting of Hill House, an American horror drama series chronicling the lives of five siblings Steven Crain, Shirley Crain Harris, Luke Crain, Theodora "Theo" Crain, and Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance.

The story of the mini-series takes place across two timelines depicting the lives of the siblings as kids and as adults encircling a tragic incident. The incident in question here is a bunch of paranormal activities that the family of seven had to encounter during their stay at the Hill House which has created a lasting impact in all of their lives.

The show stars Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain, Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain, Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora Crain, Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor Crain Vance, Timothy Hutton and Henry Thomas as Hugh Crain, and Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain.

All ten episodes of the show were released on October 12, 2018 on Netflix. The show is created and directed by Mike Flanagan who is also behind the success of the newly released horror show The Fall of the House of Usher.

Besides Netflix where else can you watch The Haunting of Hill House?

People who have yet not watched The Haunting of Hill House can do so very easily. All eight episodes of the critically acclaimed and widely popular series are available on Netflix. Those with a subscription can watch the same from the convenience of their homes whenever they find it suitable.

Unfortunately, the show is currently unavailable for streaming on any other platform besides Netflix. But if you love the genre and want to experiment with shows on other platforms you can watch Castle Rock on Hulu, Penny Dreadful on Paramount+ and Showtime, and American Horror Story on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

How did the critics perceive the Haunting of Hill House?

Expand Tweet

The Haunting of Hill House was not only a favourite amongst the audiences but it was also a huge hit amongst the creative circle. Cinema and television gurus worldwide lauded the show for its interesting take on horror, keeping the viewers engaged at all times.

Critics were particularly impressed by the acting, directing, and production of the show.

The show has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% score from the audience. The ratings are an implication of the love the show has received since its release. Andrew Whalen from Newsweek says:

"The Haunting of Hill House is a new high watermark for episodic horror, not just standing up to past adaptations... but demonstrating that a show can be both dramatically complex and relentlessly scary."

Another critic complimented Mike Flanagan's work as a director and said:

"Mike Flanagan really knows how to play with the audience and deliver scares with a great story."

Although the number of positive reviews outweighed the number of negative ones, there were yet some that created an impact. Josh Bell from CBR who did the like the series too much says:

"Like everything in Hill House, that terror gets muted, slowed down and picked over so much that it ends up banal and lifeless."

If you are a fan of Mike Flanagan's work you can watch Doctor Sleep (2019), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and the recently released The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). Besides Doctor Sleep you can watch all the other shows on Netflix.

Doctor Sleep is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.