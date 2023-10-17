The Fall of the House of Usher: Every Easter egg that you missed

Mike Flanagan's Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, is based on Edgar Allan Poe's works. The finale shows it adapts not just the title story but also Poe's famous poem, The Raven.

The eight-episode series follows the life of Roderick Usher, whose family members die mysteriously one after another. Moreover, a mysterious figure named Verna, portrayed by Carla Gugino, appears at each death.

Verna wears many hats sometimes as a security guard, a potential patient, a pet clinic employee, and more. She aims to drive each of Roderick's children to madness and death. Thus, Roderick, his twin sister Madeline, and their lawyer Arthur Pym investigate her identity. Through their investigation, they discover her unaltered image across history.

The intriguing element of the show is its unique adaption of Poe's works. Although Verna is Mike's imagination, several references in each episode reverberate with Poe's creative genius, which has captivated the masses for more than 175 years. But even the biggest Poe fans have failed to grasp all the easter eggs from the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher: Every episode that referenced Poe's work

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 1 (Image via Netflix)

1) Episode 1: A Midnight Dreary

The title itself is a nod to the opening lines of Poe's famous poem "The Raven." The episode draws inspiration from Poe's short stories "The Premature Burial" and "Morella," exploring themes of live burial and resurrection. Thus, in turn, resonating with the characters in Poe's tales.

2) Episode 2: The Masque of the Red Death

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 2 (Image via Netflix)

This episode is a direct reference to Poe's short story of the same name. The short story and the episode have stark similarities. The narrative follows a character named Prospero throwing a party that is interrupted by a mysterious figure. Subsequently, leading to disastrous consequences.

3) Episode 3: Murder in the Rue Morgue

A still from episode 3 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode takes its name from Poe's "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," one of the first detective stories ever written. While the plots differ, both involve a murder mystery and killer primates. This ties back to Poe's original tale.

4) Episode 4: The Black Cat

A still from episode 4 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode revolves around a black cat named Pluto. This is directly inspired by Poe's short story The Black Cat. However, the episodic version has a modern twist. This is clarified by Mike Flanagan. He informs that unlike in Poe's story, where the cat is killed, the cat in the series is a hallucination. Therefore, adding an urban twist to the tale.

5) Episode 5: The Tell-Tale Heart

A still from episode 5 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode draws from Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart, where a narrator goes into a frenzy as hears the sound of a heartbeat. The series adaptation replicates this with the character named Victorine. In the show, she is haunted by the sound of a medical device. Furthermore, this leads her to commit a horrific act.

6) Episode 6: Goldbug

A still from episode 6 of the show (Image via Netflix)

Although Edgar Allen Poe has a story called The Gold Bug, this episode actually draws striking parallels with his story William Wilson. In the story written by Poe, the protagonist is haunted by a doppelganger. The episode's character, Tamerlane Usher, experiences something similar. Thus reiterating its inspiration from Poe’s works.

7) Episode 7: The Pit and the Pendulum

A still from episode 7 of the show (Image via Netflix)

Similar to episode six, this episode takes its title from one of Poe's most famous stories. However, it combines elements from Poe’s other story, Berenice. The episode creates a disturbing narrative involving tooth extraction, thereby echoing the grim events in Poe's original tales.

8) Episode 8: The Raven

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 8 (Image via Netflix)

The finale is a blend of multiple Poe stories. This includes his stories, The Raven, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Fall of the House of Usher. The plot skilfully weaves the elements from Poe’s stories to provide a fitting end to the series.

The Fall of the House of Usher is not just a modern reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe's works; it's a carefully crafted series filled with Easter eggs that pay tribute to the literary master. Whether you're a Poe aficionado or new to his works, this Netflix series offers layers of complexity that make it worth revisiting.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now available to watch on Netflix.