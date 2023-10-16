What is Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher? An obvious hint everyone missed 

In Mike Flanagan's Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, Verna emerges as a character shrouded in mystery, complexity, and symbolism. The series is a modern-day adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's works. However, Verna is a unique creation that doesn't directly originate from any of Poe's stories.

The character is far from being a simple addition, as she binds the narrative together. An obvious hint missed by many is that the name Verna is an anagram for Raven. This, in turn, is a direct nod to Edgar Allan Poe's most famous poem, The Raven.

This revelation, although subtle, provides a significant comprehension of her character. Verna is not just a demonic figure making Faustian bargains. She is a modern embodiment of the raven from Poe's poem. Her character symbolizes premonition, catastrophe, and the inevitability of death.

The Fall of House of the Usher: Who is Verna?

Verna is a shape-shifting demonic figure who has made a pact with the Usher family. Her ability to transform into a raven is not just a visual spectacle, but a narrative device. It is used for overarching themes of death, despair, and the supernatural.

Verna is the personification of the debts that the Ushers owe. While she serves as a symbol, she is also a very real threat in the series. Her duality adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. Thus making her a character that is both symbolic and consequential. This duality is evident in the series finale, aptly titled The Raven, where she transforms into a bird. While her transformation is emblematic, it sets the stage for the Ushers' doom.

The Fall of the House of Usher: Why is Verna killing the Ushers?

Verna's relationship with the Usher family is not just symbolic but also of a binding, Faustian bargain. She is the force that facilitates the events leading to the fall of The House of Usher.

She has made deals with influential figures, including the Usher family, offering them their deepest desires in exchange for their souls. This Faustian bargain is not just a plot device, but a reflection of broader themes of morality, consequence, and the corrupting influence of power.

Verna's actions are not just acts of revenge or malevolence. They depict the fulfillment of a contract, the collection of a debt. The Ushers, in their quest for power and success, made a deal that they could never truly escape. Verna is the manifestation of their choices coming back to haunt them, a grim reminder that some debts can never be repaid.

Verna is more than just a raven or a demon - she is a complex character that encapsulates the eerie, unsettling atmosphere that is quintessentially Poe. Her role in the series serves as a brutal reckoning for the Ushers and a compelling study of how choices, once made, can reverberate through generations.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix.