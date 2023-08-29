Perpetrator cast list: Who stars in Shudder's horror movie?

Shudder's upcoming horror flick, Perpetrator, is all set to premiere on the platform on Friday, September 1, 2023. The movie tells the story of a teenage girl who goes to live with her estranged aunt in a town where several young women mysteriously disappear. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' short synopsis of the series:

''Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator.''

Perpetrator stars Kiah McKirnan in the lead role, alongside various others, including Alicia Silverstone, who play crucial supporting characters. The movie is written and directed by Jennifer Reeder.

Perpetrator cast list: Kiah McKirnan, Alicia Silverstone, and others to feature in new horror movie

1) Kiah McKirnan as Jonny Baptiste

Kiah McKirnan plays the lead role of protagonist Jonny Baptiste in Shudder's Perpetrator. Jonny is a volatile teenage girl who's been sent to live with her aunt in a strange town where young women mysteriously go missing. It's her journey that forms the core of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character is explored in the film.

McKirnan looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a haunting performance. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Mare of Easttown, Night Sky, The Adults, and more.

2) Alicia Silverstone as Hildie

Popular actress Alicia Silverstone stars in the role of Hildie in the new horror movie. Hildie is Jonny's aunt, with whom she stays, following which her life takes a dramatic turn. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding Silverstone's character, but she's set to play a huge role in the movie.

Alicia Silverstone looks stunning in the movie's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a riveting performance. Silverstone is widely known for her performances in The Crush, Batman & Robin, and Miss Match, to name a few.

3) Chris Lowell as Principal Burke

Chris Lowell plays the role of Principal Burke in Perpetrator. More details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's reportedly set to play a pivotal role in the story. Viewers might recognize Lowell from My Best Friend's Exorcism, Inventing Anna, How I Met Your Father, and Promising Young Woman, among many more.

Apart from Chris Lowell, Kiah McKirnan, and Alicia Silverstone, the movie also features several other actors who portray important supporting roles. These include:

Ireon Roach as Elektra

Melanie Liburd as Jean

Josh Bywater

Casimere Jollette

Tim Hopper

Greta Stolte

The official trailer for Perpetrator offers a peek into the numerous shocking and horrifying events set to unfold in the new film. Kiah McKirnan and Alicia Silverstone dominate the trailer with their impeccable screen presence and charisma. Overall, the trailer maintains a haunting tone that fans of atmospheric slow-burn horror flicks would certainly love.

You can watch Perpetrator on Shudder on Friday, September 1, 2023.