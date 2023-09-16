Wilderness review: Is the Amazon show worth watching? 

Wilderness is a brand new British thriller series that debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023. The series has taken inspiration from author B. E. Jones's highly cherished book of the same name.

Meanwhile, Marnie Dickens has acted as the creator of the show. She has also served as the writer, along with Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini. The series has been directed by So Yong Kim.

Prime Video's Wilderness chronicles the story of a young British couple whose dream holiday turns into a complete nightmare after anger and revenge, inflicted by heartbreak, take over their minds.

Ever since the series was released on the streaming platform, the audience has been quite eager to learn how the show has turned out. Despite being a bit too chaotic and calculative at times, the series presents the audience with several nail-biting moments. In addition, impressive direction and performances by the lead actors have made it watch-worthy.

A review of Prime Video's Wilderness - A chaotic and wild journey with revenge at its core

A messy storyline elevated by excellent direction

Wilderness revolves around a young couple named Liv Taylor and Will Taylor, who go on a road trip through Monument Valley to salvage their romantic relationship, which is on a tightrope due to Will's cheating. Initially, during the road trip, everything seemed smooth and fine. However, all goes sideways when Live finds out that Will is still cheating on her with his co-worker, Cara Parker.

Things become even more chaotic when the couple runs into Cara and her partner, Garth, during the road trip. From that point on, the entire series becomes a saga of revenge and terror. The director, So Yong Kim, has done a brilliant job of presenting the events in the show in a way that they are quite thrilling to witness, despite the story being a bit predictable and chaotic.

Some of the scenes, including the one where the two couples listen to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" in the car and Cara sings along, or the one where Liv confronts Will or Liv's interactions with Cara, are directed perfectly, adding to the series' watchability.

Impressive performances by the lead pair make the series worth watching

One of the biggest highlights of Prime Video's Wilderness is the acting performances by the two lead actors, Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Both actors have done an amazing job of portraying their prime characters, Liv and Will, respectively.

Jenna Coleman as a heartbroken and later on an aggressively vengeful young woman, Live Taylor, is quite impressive to witness. The actor has delved deep into the character and brought out all the straightforward yet complex emotions on screen. The actor's on-screen chemistry with Jackson-Cohen is another key highlight of the series.

On the other hand, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as an unaware and ignorant young man who has been engaged in infidelity, has also done a great job. His subtle yet solid performance has given the story the right edge. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the lead pair's acting has elevated the series to another level, making it stream-worthy.

Don't forget to watch Wilderness, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.