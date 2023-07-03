The much-awaited Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 3 and 4 will release on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am PT on Amazon Prime Video. The series consists of six episodes in total. It began with a double-episode premiere on June 30 and will continue to drop two episodes per week, every Friday until July 14.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Jack Ryan season 4, episode 2.

Episode 2, titled Convergence, featured Jack investigating Operation Pluto. He found out that CIA’s Black Ops assassin, Domingo Chavez, was connected to every operation of the project, which former CIA director Thomas Miller authorized.

Upon further investigation, Miller hinted at how deeply the CIA had been infiltrated. But upon getting paranoid and scared of his boss, Walters, he fled the scene. Chavez followed him home to take him down, but Walters had already got to him. Now, Chavez fears that he is next on Walters’ list.

Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 will see Jack and Greer team up with Mike November

John Krasinski in Prime Video’s latest series (Image via Prime Video)

Release date and time

Episode 3, titled Sacrifices, will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, July 7, 2023. It will be paired up with episode 4, Bethesda. The release time of Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 3 and 4 will vary according to different time zones, and the same has been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

What to expect from episode 3, Sacrifices

John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly (Image via Prime Video)

Jack, Jim Greer, and Domingo Chavez’s backs are against the wall as they face the risk of being hunted down by Walters or his assassins. Before more people get killed, we’ll see Elizabeth travel to Nigeria to meet with the country’s new President in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Jack will take the help of his old friend and associate, Mike November, to get in touch with the mole in the Triad (Myanmar-based terrorist organization), Chao Fah. By giving what Chao wants, he might be able to save Chavez from Walters and find out more about Operation Pluto.

Jack Ryan season 4 cast and synopsis

John Krasinski and Betty Gabriel (Image via Prime Video)

In the latest season, Ryan becomes the Deputy Director of the CIA and faces the biggest challenge yet. With the threat of an organization even more powerful than the US government looming at large, it will be upon Jack and his associates to clean up the already infiltrated CIA and save his country from uncontrollable terrorist activities.

The official synopsis of Jack Ryan season 4 reads:

"The fourth and final season finds Jack Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. As he investigates, Jack discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

The latest and final season stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, and Michael Pena as Domingo Chavez, among others.

