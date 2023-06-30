Jack Ryan season 4 will serve as the last dance for John Krasinski's legendary character. The man, a former Marine and war veteran who's now working for the CIA, has helped stop several terrorist operations previously but his biggest challenge awaits this season.

Episodes 1 & 2 of Jack Ryan, titled Triage and Convergence respectively, saw the assassination of the president of Nigeria on the orders of a man named Walters. The episodes, directed by Lukas Ettlin and Jann Turner respectively, were released on Friday, June 30, on Prime Video.

Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 1 & 2 review: Who was Chavez?

Season 4 of Jack Ryan began in Myanmar. A prisoner was shown being dragged into a torture chamber; this prisoner was none other than Jack Ryan himself, who had been captured and tortured. A flashback revealed how the president of Nigeria was assassinated. The man behind this was a ruthless man, Walters.

Walters had no mercy for his own men. He soon called Chao Fah, a Mayanmari casino owner, and told him about the mission's success. Back in the USA, the president was discussing what had happened in Nigeria with Jack and the acting CIA director Elizabeth Wright. One of the assassins was captured and it felt like that orders were given by the CIA.

The Senate questioned Jack Ryan about the assassination, who was still unsure about the CIA's involvement in it. But Jack pledged to get to the root of everything. One senator completely blamed him for what had happened. Back in Mexico, a religious assassin named Chavez, who was the sole cartel boss, was able to make business alliances with Southeast Asia's crime syndicate.

Chao Fah wanted to work with the Cartel in order to stay in touch with America. The former traveled to Mexico to meet his new business partner but little did he know that Chavez was working undercover with the CIA. He had a team to take down Chao. Back in the USA, Jack suspected former CIA director Thomas Miller and asked Elizabeth to put a stop to all illegal operations.

Back in Mexico, when Chao was getting a tour of the Cartel's laboratories, the cops showed up. However, the former managed to escape and Chavez too had to call off his mission to kill him. Meanwhile, Jack Ryan and Elizabeth attended the Nigerian gala.

Meanwhile, two new characters named Adebayo Osoji and Zeyara Lemos were introduced. Later, Jack returned home that night to his girlfriend, Cathy (she's back). But at the very end, Chavez showed up and held him at gunpoint. The former told him to "turn Pluto back on" and Jack had only 24 hours to do so.

Jack began researching Operation Pluto and upon further inspection, he realized it was a code name for several black ops missions, wherein Chavez was heavily involved. Jack then met the cartel boss and informed him that Operation Pluto had been laid to rest for good. Jack asked him about Miller's involvement in the Nigerian president's assassination and Chavez revealed that he never met the man. In fact, he believed that Walters was giving orders.

Jack Ryan realized that Chavez was a highly skilled assassin and asked for his help in investigating Miller and the CIA's illegal operations. Chavez revealed Chao and his crime syndicate, Silver Lotus Triad, in Myanmar and how Chao wanted out of the crime life. Chao has told Chaved that these CIA operations were under the control of Triad and someone in Washington was their puppet.

Chavez trusted Chao and decided to speak with Miller. Chao soon returned home and couldn't understand why he was attacked in Mexico or even where his money had disappeared. He also didn't have any contact with Miller, his link between Mexico and Myanmar.

Chao returned to his family home and his wife explained how the family's attempt to flee had failed. He manipulated into making his daughter believe that the escape attempt was just a dream as he feared for his and his family's life. He didn't want to be a criminal anymore and Triad would have killed him if they knew about it.

In Washington, DC, Miller revealed nothing to James about Operation Puto but called Walters to update him about the issues. He had a word with Chao and then blamed Jack for shutting down the operation. There was no funding since the operation was closed.

Chavez entered Miller's office and blamed him for the death of his people. He then ordered Miller to follow Jack's instructions. Jack believed that Miller was working for Triad and used Chavez and his men to erase Triad's competition. He also believed that the partnership between the cartel and Triad would mean global unrest and danger to American security.

Jack needed Chao's help to stop this entire ordeal. He met Miller but didn't get any information about Walters. Jack Ryan refused to restart Operation Pluto and Miller defended his actions by saying that he thought he was terminating drug dealers.

Miller returned while being paranoid and afraid. Walters then attacked and killed him. Chavez found Miller's body. But, it was too late to save him by the time Jack and James arrived, however, Chavez was pretty sure that his life was in danger and Walters was coming for him next.

Poll : 0 votes