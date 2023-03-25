Who is Ike Ekweremadu? Nigerian Organ harvesting UK scandal explained 

On Thursday, March 23, Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu was convicted by a UK court in an organ harvesting plot. According to BBC, Ekweremadu conspired to enslave a 21-year-old Nigerian national in order to harvest his organs. The organs were reportedly to be given to his daughter.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of organ harvesting. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per Vanguard News on June 23, 2022, prosecutors implicated Ike Ekweremadu in the organ harvesting plot along with his wife, his daughter, and Dr Obinna Obeta. While officials eventually cleared Ekweremadu's daughter, Sonia, of all charges, he was convicted of the conspiracy along with Dr Obeta and his wife, Beatrice.

Maryam_Skit👑 @maryam_skits Ike Ekweremadu is convicted of organ trafficking in UK & Igbos are not supporting him because he committed a crime.



Bola Tinubu was convicted of drug trafficking in USA & some Yorubas are supporting him bcos he is a Yoruba man.



We Yoruba should learn from Igbos ~Pa Ayo Adebanjo Ike Ekweremadu is convicted of organ trafficking in UK & Igbos are not supporting him because he committed a crime.Bola Tinubu was convicted of drug trafficking in USA & some Yorubas are supporting him bcos he is a Yoruba man.We Yoruba should learn from Igbos ~Pa Ayo Adebanjo https://t.co/jaWTCedO6X

At the time of the conspiracy, Sonia was on dialysis, and required an organ donation. Ike Ekweremadu and his accomplices reportedly arranged for the 21-year-old Nigerian national to come to the UK, where he would pretend to be Sonia's cousin, thus allowing him to be eligible to donate an organ to her. The 21-year-old Nigerian told the UK court that he was promised 7000 pounds in return.

Ike Ekweremadu has a degree in law

According to the Daily Trust, Ike Ekweremadu is a 60-year-old politician affiliated with the People's Democratic Party. He also served as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

Nwa❤️ @Ozoadaz



Igbos can never support corrupt politicians, Go and Verify

Throwback to when Ike Ekweremadu was beaten in Germany.Igbos can never support corrupt politicians, Go and Verify Throwback to when Ike Ekweremadu was beaten in Germany.Igbos can never support corrupt politicians, Go and Verify 📌 https://t.co/yEk8s33Z6k

Born in Enugu State, Ekweremadu was called to the Nigerian bar in 1987, after graduating with a master's degree in law from the University of Nigeria. He formally began his political career in 1997, after he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Aninri Local Government Council. After gradually rising up the hierarchy to a senatorial role, he announced that he would retire from office in 2023.

In an official statement made after Ike Ekweremadu was implicated in the organ harvesting conspiracy, Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec condemned his actions. She claimed that he used his influence in politics to exploit the young victim.

Jakymec said:

"The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim's welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here."

Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 @SamdGreat01 Imagine a young unknown boy walks into a police station in Nigeria to report Ike Ekweremadu



It's that boy who will be languishing in prison today Imagine a young unknown boy walks into a police station in Nigeria to report Ike Ekweremadu It's that boy who will be languishing in prison today

Detective Inspector Esther Richardson said that the suspects' intentions violated modern slavery laws.

Richardson said:

“Modern slavery is all around us. We need the public’s help in identifying potential victims of trafficking and exploitation to bring offenders to justice and protect the vulnerable.”

She went on to commend the victim, who stepped forward and spoke out against Ekweremadu despite his influence.

“We could not have achieved this conviction without the help of one man, the victim survivor. I commend him for his utmost bravery.”

DISTINGUISHED Everest @novieverest For Ike Ekweremadu so loved his daughter that he decided to buy the kidney of a young 21-year-old boy for just 8k pounds.



Nigerians - You should pity him, he did it for the love of his daughter.



Me - Imagine your child sold his/her kidney for 7k, will you pity the buyer? For Ike Ekweremadu so loved his daughter that he decided to buy the kidney of a young 21-year-old boy for just 8k pounds.Nigerians - You should pity him, he did it for the love of his daughter.Me - Imagine your child sold his/her kidney for 7k, will you pity the buyer?

The court noted that while organ donation is permitted under UK law, providing a monetary reward for an organ is illegal. Ike Ekweremadu will face a sentencing hearing on May 5.

