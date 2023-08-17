Amazon Prime Video drops final posters for The Wheel of Time season 2

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular shows from Amazon Prime, and it is set to return with a new season on September 1, 2023. The popular fantasy drama rose to become one of the most-watched series ever on Amazon when it premiered in 2021. Lately, the hype increased after the official account of the series tweeted final posters of the series on Wednesday, August 16.

The Wheel of Time is based on a bestselling book series of the same name published by James Oliver Rigney Jr., who uses the pen name Robert Jordan. The series consists of fourteen volumes, one prequel, and two add-ons. Brandon Sanderson finished the final three novels after his passing in 2007. The setting of the series is reminiscent of the entire novel collection, which is known for its intricate plots, vast fantasy worlds filled with magic, and enormous casts of characters

The first three episodes of season 2 of the upcoming series will launch exclusively on Prime Video on September 1, 2023. The second season, which was shot in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, sees the return of Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, and Joshua Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor among others.

The Wheel of Time releases seven posters ahead of season 2's premiere

Amazon Prime Video released a new set of posters before the premiere of the second season of The Wheel of Time. Here is a complete look at the latest posters which give a hint about potential easter eggs in the character pairings and costumes and spotlighting the power and magic so central to this season’s battles.

The first poster features Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney). After her loss of magical abilities, Moiraine and Lan both struggle to adjust to their new relationship.

Meanwhile, the second poster features Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now trying to survive independently to protect his friends after last season’s face-off against the Dark One. It also pairs Selene (Natasha O’Keeffe) alongside him. She is an innkeeper from Cairhien, with whom he shares a bond.

The third poster shows the strong-willed Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins) of Two Rivers, and ruthless Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah.

In the fourth poster, fans can see Aes Sedai-in-training Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden). Along with her, a new character, Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), has been introduced. She is the daughter heir of Andor, who is beginning her magical journey at White Tower.

The fifth poster features Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), who will struggle with his identity outside of Two Rivers in this season. This poster introduced yet another newcomer named Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

The sixth poster for The Wheel of Time showcases Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery in the upcoming season. Along with him is bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern, showing her the future.

The final poster released for The Wheel of Time focuses on the Dark One's human embodiment of evil, Ishamael (Fares Fares), also one of the Forsaken. Joining him as a new character for season two is High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), an imposing Seanchan noblewoman from a distant land.

Stay tuned for the release of Season 2 of The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2023.