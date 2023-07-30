The Wheel of Time season 2 release date, plot, cast, what to expect, latest updates, and more

The Wheel of Time season 2 is currently gearing up for its release on Amazon Prime Video. The platform renewed the show for a second season even before season 1 debuted in 2021.

The Wheel of Time revolves around Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, and her magical order of women called Aes Sedai. Season 1 was adapted from the first book of the series by writer Robert Jordan, titled The Eye of the World. It also included elements from the 13 remaining novels from the same series. Season 2 will likely cover the second novel in the series and will also include references from the third novel.

Fans now await the release of The Wheel of Time season 2 in September 2023 as Rand al'Thor is set to fulfill his destiny as Dragon Reborn. In season 1, Rand's encounter with the Dark One saw him go on a lonely journey without Moiraine and the others from Emond's Field. Moreover, Mat was missing and Nynaeve, Egwene, and Perrin were in the Fal Dara fortress city.

Season 2 will likely feature the storylines of the different characters from the previous stages.

The Wheel of Time season 2 to release on September 1, 2023

The Wheel of Time season 2 is set to air on Prime Video on September 1, 2023. The streaming platform released the long-awaited full-length trailer for season 2 of the hit show, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new installment. As per the trailer, season 2 will feature an expected storyline. It will introduce new characters and will see existing characters take up new roles.

Going by the end of season 1, while the hunt of the Horn of Valere will be the core of the story, the new season will also shed light on Rand's lonely journey as the Dragon Reborn. Season 2 will also feature Mat's return, the stealing of Horn of Valere. and Emond's Field Five. Since the show is not a direct adaptation of the original book, the plot will have surprising twists.

The show's team also released many first-look images and introduced the princess of Andor, Elayne, and characters from the previous season – Perrin and Lan. This season will be an adaptation of Jordan's novel The Great Hunt.

Cast of The Wheel of Time season 2

The Wheel Of Time @TheWheelOfTime pic.twitter.com/w8ESgkqALx The Wheel weaves as the Wheel wills. And nothing can prepare you for what the Pattern has in store for you this season. Which trailer moment are you most excited to see? #TheWheelOfTime

Most of the characters from season 1 will feature in The Wheel of Time season 2. However, Barney Harris, who played the role of Mat, has now been replaced by Donal Finn. Here's a list of the actors set to star in the upcoming season of the show:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine

Josha Stradowski as Rand

Madeline Madden as Egwene

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin

Daniel Henney as Lan

Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta

Gregg Chilliangirian as Ingtar Shinowa

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Gary Beadle as Elyas Machera

Arnas Fedaravicius as Lord Ingelmar

The Wheel of Time season 2 will air on Prime Video from September 1, 2023. The first episode of the show will be titled A Taste of Solitude.