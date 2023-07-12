Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time season 2 releases new art

The Wheel of Time, the highly alluring fantasy adventure drama series, is all set to make its return with a brand season 2 on September 1, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been gleaned from renowned authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's highly celebrated fantasy novel series. Rafe Judkins has acted as the showrunner of this series.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Prime Video launched the official key art for this series' upcoming second season. Ever since it was released, fans of The Wheel of Time have been buzzing with anticipation to see how the new season of the popular show will unfold. You can take a closer look at the official key art for the Prime Video series below:

A still of the new key art for The Wheel of Time season 2 (Image Via Prime Video)

This art provides the audience with an intriguing glimpse of the lead characters in The Wheel of Time season 2. Without further delay, let's dive right into the details of the new season ahead of its arrival on Prime Video.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video: Everything known so far

What to expect from new season of The Wheel of Time?

Scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023, the Prime Video show's second season will also have a total of eight episodes, similar to its first season. Only this time, the first episode will be released on September 1, with the subsequent ones arriving on Amazon's streaming platform on a weekly basis.

Season 2's first episode has been titled, A Taste of Solitude. Amanda Kate Shuman is the writer for it. Other individuals who took on the same role for the rest of this series' episodes include Katherine B. McKenna, Dave Hill, John McCutcheon, Rammy Park, Rohit Kumar, Justine Juel Gillmer, Timothy Earle, and Rafe Lee Judkins.

In season 1, viewers saw a group of immensely powerful women trying to protect Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn, from the menacing Dark One. With time, the Last Battle occurred. Rand al'Thor was seen destroying the Dark One in it. However, evil has not completely vanished from the world.

As per the press release by Prime Video, in this new season, the audience will see an array of new enemies, along with old ones looking for the young group of friends belonging to the Two Rivers. The friends are scattered all around the globe.

The strong woman who found and trained them will be seen without power in season 2. The upcoming season of The Wheel of Time will showcase this friend group's quest to find new power sources and motivation to keep each other safe. It's safe to say that fans of the show are in for a thrilling new season.

Who is on the cast list for the show's season 2?

The cast members for the series' new season include:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Don't forget to watch The Wheel of Time season 2, which will premiere on Prime Video on September 1, 2023.

