Class of '07 on Prime Video: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Class of '07 is a brand new comedy drama series that is all set to make its debut this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12:00 am GMT, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Kacie Anning has acted as the creator of the series, which has been directed by Kacie Anning.

The series will revolve around a ten-year high school reunion party involving a group of fiesty women who do not necessarily see eye-to-eye. Just as a huge drama is about to unfold, an unexpected apocalyptic tidal wave will interrupt the reunion party. The horrifying incident will isolate the entire school from the rest of the world, leaving the women vulnerable and stuck with each other.

Ever since the official trailer for the first season of Class of '07 was released, it has been receiving quite a lot of attention from viewers due to its unique and intriguing plotline. All episodes of the series will be available for streaming on the day of its premiere.

Prime Video's new comedy drama series Class of '07 teases with the possibilities of an apocalyptic setting

Kacie Anning, Debbie Lee, Alastair McKinnon, and Mimi Butler have served as executive producers for the highly anticipated comedy drama series. The official synopsis for the first season of Class of '07, which consists of a total of eight episodes, provided by Amazon Studios, reads as follows:

"Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life and death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus."

The synopsis further states:

"Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other. A love letter to female friendship, Class of '07 is about old friends finding their way back to each other, in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse."

Take a closer look at Amazon's official trailer for the series below:

The official synopsis and trailer provides viewers with interesting clues and glimpses of what to expect from the new series, and by the looks of it, it seems that the audience is in for an electrifying ride. The series will follow a team of strong-minded and individualistic women trying to keep their sanity alive after an apocalyptic wave cuts off their school from the rest of the world.

The series will showcase how these women will survive the horrible situation on their own or together as a team. It will be exciting to see how the different personalities clash and find out if they will be able to keep their differences aside and come together to solve this challenging situation. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a hilariously woven and quite entertaining journey.

Class of '07 cast list explored

The cast members for the upcoming series include:

Emily Browning as Zoe

Caitlin Stasey as Saskia

Megan Smart as Amelia

Claire Lovering as Genevieve

Steph Tisdell as Phoebe

Emma Horn as Renee

Sana'a Shaik as Teresa

Chi Nguyen as Megan

Don't forget to watch Class of '07 on Prime Video this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12:00 am GMT.

