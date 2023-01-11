The second season of Al Pacino's Hunters will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series focuses on a team of Nazi hunters trying to hunt down Nazis who've escaped justice and are looking to establish a Fourth Reich in the US.

The show features Logan Lerman and Al Pacino in the lead roles, along with others portraying significant supporting roles. It is helmed by noted TV writer and producer David Weil.

Hunters season 2 on Prime Video: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

On January 3, 2023, Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the second season of Hunters, and it offers a peek into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming final installment of the show.

The trailer opens on a frightening note in a way that is reminiscent of Jordan Peele's films. The trailer maintains the series' relentless tone that fans of the show would be familiar with.

Not many critical details about the plot are revealed in the trailer, but fans can expect an action-packed season as the show heads to its conclusion. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America.''

The description further reads:

''Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for the Hunters.''

The second season reportedly features eight episodes, expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video on the same day, on January 13, 2023.

More details about Hunters plot and cast

The gripping conspiracy drama series tells the fictional story of a group of Nazi hunters trying to nab several Nazis who seem to have evaded justice and are trying to establish a Fourth Reich in America. Take a look at the official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.''

The synopsis further states:

''And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.''

Logan Lerman and Al Pacino have received high praise from fans and critics for their performances in the lead roles of Jonah Heidelbaum and Meyer Offerman, respectively.

Lerman is best known for his role in the popular Percy Jackson franchise, wherein he portrayed the lead character. His other memorable acting credits include Fury, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Jack & Bobby, to name a few. Other supporting actors include Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, and more.

You can watch the second season of Hunters on Prime Video on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes