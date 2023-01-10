''He thought I was a stunt guy'': Hunters star Logan Lerman opens up on meeting Chris Hemsworth in Prague

Hunters star Logan Lerman recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about meeting actor Chris Hemsworth in Prague while filming the show's second season. He said that he spoke to the actor at the gym and that Hemsworth did not know who he was. Lerman said,

''For some reason, he thought I was a stunt guy.''

Lerman also mentioned that Hemsworth was filming Extraction 2 in Prague. The actor appeared on the show alongside his Hunters co-star Al Pacino. The second and final season of Hunters will premiere on Prime Video on January 13, 2023.

Hunters star Logan Lerman opens up on meeting Chris Hemsworth, working with Al Pacino, and more details

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Logan Lerman mentioned that he and Chris Hemsworth met at a gym in Prague, where the two would work out. He described the experience as,

''There's nothing more emasculating than working out with Chris Hemsworth.''

Lerman said that Hemsworth ''had no idea'' who Lerman was and assumed he was a stuntman. Lerman, however, did not correct him and continued the conversation with him. He also said that Hemsworth still does not know who he is.

Logan Lerman also spoke at length about working with the legendary Al Pacino, who was also present during the interview, in Prime Video's Hunters. He said,

''Oh my god! Can you...I mean, c'mon, it's incredible! He's, like, the greatest that's ever done it. The best actor ever. And I just was so excited when I found out and to be able to spend so much time with you (speaking to Al Pacino) has been one of the greatest joys, experiences of my life.''

Logan Lerman plays the role of Jonah Heidelbaum in Hunters, while Al Pacino portrays the character Meyer Offerman in the show. Apart from Hunters, Lerman has appeared in the iconic Percy Jackson franchise, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, and Jack & Bobby, to name a few.

More details about Hunters plot and cast

Hunters tells the story of several Nazi hunters in the 70s in New York City. They try to nab criminals who seem to have escaped justice and are threatening to disrupt the US government. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice.''

The synopsis further reads,

''But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.''

The series received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many criticizing the show's storyline, tone, and writing. In contrast, many others praised the performances and the show's thematic ambitions.

Apart from Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, Hunters also stars Lena Olin as Eva Braun-Hitler, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, and Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz in pivotal supporting roles, among others.

Don't forget to watch Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 13, 2023.

