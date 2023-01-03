Hunters Season 2 features a rather intimate scene between actor Greg Austin and Alias star Lena Olin. What makes this sensual moment by the swimming pool even more noteworthy is that Austin plays a despicable Neo-Nazi, while Olin portrays Eva Braun, Adolf Hitler's wife, in the critically acclaimed series.

SK POP had a chance to interact with the English actor to hype up the second season of the show, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 13, 2023. During the conversation, Austin mentioned how jealous his friends were of him getting to "romance" the Swedish actress in a scene that's sure to get every fan talking!

Who says you cannot have a good time even if you're on the verge of the Fourth Reich? The villains of Hunters certainly do not!

Greg Austin promises fans that they'll get to see a lot more of him this season on Hunters

When we are introduced to Lena Olin's character on Hunters, she is simply referred to as The Colonel. In time, we learn that Adolf Hitler is alive and tucked away in South America. The Colonel is his wife, Eva Braun, an equally notable character in Nazi history, presumed to have died with Hitler.

Austin, her chosen architect to bring about the Fourth Reich on the show, could not stop gushing about working with the legendary actress:

"I cannot say enough good stuff about Lena Olin. She’s absolutely a wonderful human being. Just beautiful inside and out. And when I told my actor friends that I was getting a ‘romantic scene’ with Lena, they were all very jealous. Because who else can say that? Very short list of people."

Greg Austin is in his unclothed glory in the said scene, where The Colonel establishes her power and stranglehold as the central villain of the show despite Hitler being alive and well. The actor hopes that viewers of Hunters Season 2 like what they see:

"So yeah, getting to be naked on set with Lena was something I’ll never forget. You get to see a lot more of Travis this season and I hope you like what you see."

Of course, there's certainly a lot more to the show than this scene.

The dynamic of the show's first season changed for good with the introduction of Adolf Hitler into the proceedings. In Hunters Season 2, the action kicks into high gear from the very outset, even as we find the merry band scattered across the globe.

When we asked Austin to sum up the season in just one word, he described it as "bombastic":

"It's hard to do it in one word because not one word encapsulates all this show is, but if I had to, ‘bombastic’ is the most accurate and succinct way of putting it."

Check out the rest of our conversation with Greg Austin here, where he talks about putting on a mask to portray the ultimate evil in Hunters Season 2.

Follow SK Pop for coverage of the series.

Poll : 0 votes