Hunters from Amazon Prime Video gave fans a glimpse into Operation Paperclip.1600 highly ranked Nazis found employment in the USA as a part of this program and became a part of American society.

Season 2 of the show is just as exciting, as conspiracy-laden, and as thrilling as its highly acclaimed first installment. Although Adolf Hitler is the big bad villain, the most despicable character on the show is Travis, portrayed by English actor Greg Austin. In an exclusive interview with SK Pop, the affable actor spoke about the mask he donned on Hunters to unleash this evil persona.

Greg Austin feels that Hunters has become even more "topical" with the rise of anti-Semitism in the world

In the show, Austin takes on the role of, Travis Leich, a crazy, fearful, and demented Neo-Nazi. Austin elaborated on what to expect from the Hunters villain this season and said:

"Travis this season. I mean he’s always been the face of evil for the show and behind the scenes. This season, it amps up even more. His sights are firmly set on rising to the top of the party. The top of the movement. And Hitler is that top. So yeah, he’s firmly looking at Hitler and trying to ingratiate himself."

Travis' character is a massive departure for Greg Austin, who's usually cast as the "nice boy next door." Yet, it is a challenge that he relishes because he can put on a mask and be someone he's not.

He elaborated:

"It’s so nice being able to play a part that isn’t me. That’s so far removed from who I am. I’m always getting cast as the nice boy next door, that sort of role. So getting to play a psychopathic hitman, Neo-Nazi, however you want to define it, is so far removed that it’s almost easier."

He continued:

"It’s like almost putting on a mask. I get to go on set, I get to be ridiculous, and then I get to come home and go that was a crazy day we just did. I just killed like 3 people."

Anti-Semitic sentiments have seen a rise in the time we live in and the fictional world of Hunters season 2 is mirrored by the real world.

Elaborating on how "topical and relevant" the show is, he said:

"Well, I was naïve I guess. Growing up in the place and time that I did in the south of England at the turn of the millennium that I thought Anti-Semitism in general and Fascism were a thing of the past. And somehow, post-Pandemic this show has just got more topical and relevant in the rise of anti-Semitism and the march towards Fascism we see globally. So yeah, it’s a weird experience, this show. And I’m excited for everyone to see it."

Catch the official premiere of season 2 of Hunters on January 13, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

