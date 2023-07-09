Jack Ryan season 4 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 5 and 6 will arrive on Amazon Prime on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am PT. This final season of the show consists of six episodes. It began with a double-episode premiere on June 30, followed by another two, which dropped on July 7. Now, all eyes are set on the final two episodes that end Jack Ryan’s story.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Jack Ryan season 4 episode 4

Episode 4, titled Bethesda, featured Jack, Mike, and Chavez traveling to Dubrovnik, where they attended Olafsky’s marketplace party. While Mike entered the party with Zubkov, Jack, and Chavez, they looked into the caves below. Meanwhile, James was attacked by Walters and put in the hospital, where he was visited by Elizabeth.

Mike, Jack, and Chavez got their hands on a device, and the episode ended with Jack contemplating what the device could be and Chavez getting coordinates from Chao. Now, the mystery continues in the last two episodes of the season.

Jack Ryan season 4 episode 5 will see Jack, Mike, and Domingo travel to Myanmar

John Krasinski and Betty Gabriel (Image via Prime Video)

The next episode, titled "Wukong," will arrive on Friday, July 14, 2023, on Prime Video, and it will come alongside episode 6, "Proof of Concept." The release times of Jack Ryan season 4 episodes 5 and 6, as per different time zones, have been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, July 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Friday, July 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Friday, July 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Friday, July 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, July 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Friday, July 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Friday, July 14, 2023

Viewers can log on to Prime Video at the time slots according to where they are in the world and watch the next two episodes of Jack Ryan season 4.

What to expect from Episode 5, “Wukong”

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan (Image via Prime Video)

Thanks to the coordinates Chao supplied, Jack and the gang might end up at the Wukong casino in Myanmar, as the title also suggests. Meanwhile, we expect that Chao will need the CIA's assistance to leave the country securely, and he’d probably want his family to be safely placed in the US.

Jack may grant his request in exchange for providing information about the Triad. However, things might get intense because it’s safe to assume that the Triad will figure out what Jack and Chao are up to and go on to apprehend Jack. Just as we saw in the first episode, Jack will then be tortured, and the story will continue from that point on.

Jack Ryan season 4 cast and synopsis

John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly (Image via Prime Video)

Jack takes on his toughest mission after being named the CIA's deputy director in the latest season. It is up to Jack and his colleagues to clean up the corrupted CIA and protect the US from the uncontrollable terrorist actions of an organization that’s even more powerful than the US government.

The official synopsis of Jack Ryan season 4 reads:

“The fourth and final season finds Jack Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption. As he investigates, Jack discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

The final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan features John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, and Michael Pena as Domingo Chavez.

