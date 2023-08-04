Amazon Prime Video Drops first scene from The Wheel of Time season 2 ahead of premiere

The Wheel of Time, the hit Amazon Prime Video fantasy drama series, is all set to make its return with the premiere episode of its brand new season 2 on September 1, 2023. Followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season has in store for them, especially after the first season ended on such a striking note with Rand fracturing the unbreakable symbol of the Dark One and Moiraine telling Lan that more battles are yet to come.

To increase the anticipation and excitement for The Wheel of Time season 2 among the audience, Prime Video has made an intriguing announcement on Thursday, August 3, 2023. According to the announcement, the very first scene from the second season of the fantasy adventure show is now available at the end of the first season's finale episode for viewers to watch.

As reported by Prime Video's recent press release, it is a surprise bonus gift for fans of The Wheel of Time. This sneak peek video from the upcoming season has been launched as a reflection of the structure of Robert Jordan's epic book series of the same name. The series has been gleaned from the highly celebrated book series, where at each novel's end, the author would add the very first chapter from the upcoming next book to provide readers with a preview of the new book.

Learn more details about the upcoming season 2 of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time

On which book is the second season of The Wheel of Time based?

Scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023, the highly awaited season of the Prime Video epic adventure fantasy show has largely taken inspiration from the 2nd novel of the book series by Robert Jordan, titled, The Great Hunt. Additionally, to pay homage to the series' inspiration, the opening scene sneak peek video of season 2 which has been added to the finale of season 1, is an adaptation of the second novel's highly popular “Darkfriend Social” prologue.

Apart from that, the second season of the series has also been gleaned from some of the significant elements from the third novel, titled, The Dragon Reborn in Jordan's best-selling book series.

Who are the cast members of the upcoming season?

The promising cast list for the series' second season entails:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Fares Fares as Ba'alzamon and several others

Rafe Judkins is the developer of the series, while Rosamund Pike has acted as the producer of the show. As per the press release by Prime Video, the filming of the show's new season has taken place all over Morocco, the Czech Republic and Italy. The title of the premiere episode of The Wheel of Time season 2 is A Taste of Solitude. It has been written by Amanda Kate Shuman.

Don't forget to catch the first episode of the upcoming season of The Wheel of Time, which will arrive on Prime Video, on September 1, 2023.