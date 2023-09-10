Wilderness cast list: Who stars in Prime Video's new thriller series?

Amazon Prime Video's new thriller series, Wilderness, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023. The movie revolves around a couple whose lives take a dramatic turn after the wife finds out some shocking secrets about her husband. Here's the official synopsis of the show, acccording to Amazon Studios:

''Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it... Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.''

Wilderness stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the lead roles, alongside numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters. Marnie Dickens is the creator of the show.

Prime Video's Wilderness cast list: Jenna Coleman and many others to star in new thriller show

1) Jenna Coleman as Liv

Jenna Coleman stars as protagonist Liv in Prime Video's Wilderness. Liv is a young woman happily married to the love of her life. However, her entire world comes crashing down when she learns some disturbing truths about him. She then begins to contemplate revenge during a trip.

Liv's tumultuous journey forms the core of the narrative, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would be explored in the show. Jenna Coleman seems brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the series. She's widely known for her performances in The Serpent, Death Be Not Proud, and Corporate Monster, to name a few.

2) Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays the character of Will in the new Prime Video thriller series. Will is Liv's husband who's been hiding a dark secret from her that she eventually finds out, changing their whole lives. She discovers that he's been having an affair.

Will then suggests they go on a trip to recharge themselves and begin a new life. It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the show. Oliver Jackson-Cohen looks terrific in the trailer, sharing great onscreen chemistry with Jenna Coleman. His other notable acting credits include Surface, Emily, The Lost Daughter, and The Invisible Man, among many more.

3) Ashley Benson as Cara

Ashley Benson essays the role of Cara in Wilderness. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but she's set to play a crucial role in the storyline.

Ashley Benson has previously appeared in Alone at Night, The Loneliest Boy in the World, The Birthday Cake, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several others including:

Jake Foy as Anton

Eric Balfour as Garth

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Don't miss Wilderness on Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023.