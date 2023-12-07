Cole Tucker Salary: Breaking down the earnings of former Rockies shortstop

While free agent shortstop Cole Tucker is without a team at the moment, he has just married Vanessa Hudgens in Mexico. The former Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies player hasn't exactly set the baseball world alight but there's still time for the 27-year-old.

In the 2023 season with the Rockies, Tucker earned $720,000 (via OSDB.com). In 2022, he left the Pirates and was signed by the Diamondbacks, and was paid $715,000. In the three years preceding this, Tucker earned a total of $1.689 million, which brings his earnings to $2.476 million.

Selected with the 24th pick of the 2014 MLB draft, it's fair to say that Cole Tucker is hoping for a change of fortune in his career in the years ahead. While he navigates free agency and his baseball future, Tucker will be helped by his newlywed wife, Vanessa Hudgens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' incredible wedding

The pair were married at the Azulik City of Arts, Mexico and the photos have started to emerge on Instagram. With family and friends braving the heat and humidity of the Mayan jungle to be at the wedding, it was certainly a day that will be remembered.

The ceremony was officiated by Jay Shetty, as the two met during a Zoom meditation hosted by the storyteller and podcaster, who used to be a monk.

As for how they chose the venue and location, Hudgens explained (via Vogue):

“One of my really good friends had just finished a show on Broadway, and he was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik—this place is so freakin’ beautiful.'

“I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait—maybe we could get married here?!’”

While having a wedding in the jungle was obviously going to present logistical complications, Hudgens was set on the location:

“I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

While Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens embark on their honeymoon, Tucker will doubtless be hoping for a call and an offer from an MLB team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.