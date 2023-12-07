"I was so hot and felt like I was going to faint" - Vanessa Hudgens reveals her wedding venue tour in Mexico took a dizzy turn

Vanessa Hudgens and MLB shortstop Cole Tucker recently enjoyed a blissful wedding, in between film shoots and other scheduling issues. It was a beautiful ceremony with friends and family in a scenic beachside location. Everything was perfect, but it was almost ruined by one thing.

Hudgens revealed one issue that nearly derailed the entire event to People magazine:

"I was so hot and felt like I was going to faint. At the end of this very long tour, I was like, ‘Where would we have our ceremony?’ and they were like, ‘Oh, that would be at our museum [the Azulik City of Arts],’ and they said, ‘It’s 45 minutes into the jungle.’ I was thinking, ‘Okay, that sounds aggressive, but I guess I’ll give it a try.'"

The journey to the location was grueling, and Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she began to think there was "no way" they'd be able to have their wedding there. That idea went away once she saw it:

“I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Despite the heat, the long journey and all the other issues they faced, she and the former Colorado Rockies shortstop persevered and made their wedding a memory they will never forget.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals decision-making process for wedding location with Cole Tucker

Most couples spend some time deciding where they're going to get married. The venue is often important, and that was true for Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens, who settled on a beautiful beach.

Hudgens recently revealed how she came to that choice:

“I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait — maybe we could get married here?!’”

She continued:

“I was like, 'You know what, even if it’s not that hotel, I’m sure I’ll find another hotel that might work.' I also knew I wanted to get married somewhere warm. I felt like ‘Mexico it is!’"

It ended up being a stunning view and an undoubtedly perfect day, with the wedding being officiated by Jay Shetty, a former monk turned storyteller and podcaster.

