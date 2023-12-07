In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's fairytale wedding at Azulik City of Arts, Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens and baseball shortstop Cole Tucker have officially tied the knot and the wedding pictures are incredible. Vanessa and Cole married at the Azulik City of Arts in Mexico. The couple were all smiles as they took numerous pictures with friends and family members attending the fairytale wedding.

"Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married! The couple landed on the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico for the location. “I knew that it was our place,” she says. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love" - vogueweddings

Having dated for over three years, Cole Tucker proposed to Vanessa Hudgens in Paris by the Eiffel Tower in February 2023. After getting engaged, Hudgens had an endearing message for her soon-to-be husband, Tucker, as she exclaimed (via Vogue):

"I was like, ‘I want a gold band with an oval diamond. Everyone who knows me knew what I wanted. So I told him that, and he took it a step further and made it even more beautiful than I thought."

After their romantic proposal night in Paris, the duo set December 2, 2023, as their wedding date and took off with their friends and family to a beautiful place in the heartland of the Mayan jungle to tie the knot.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen rocking all whites, as Hudgens wore a beautiful designer wedding gown while Cole had a smooth off-white suit. Furthermore, we can observe the couple getting clicked at various scenic locations while Vanessa snapped a picture with the bridesmaids as well.

When discussing the wedding location and how Vanessa and Cole were planning a fairytale wedding, Vanessa said the following (via Vogue):

"The planning process was definitely overwhelming. I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box.

"Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage."

We have a new power couple as Vanessa Hudgens ties the knot with Cole Tucker

Free agent Cole Tucker has had a hard time adjusting to the big leagues and getting regular playing time. As the shortstop is still without a team, the former Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies SS may very well end up without any suitors next season.

However, he has scored the biggest deal in life as he got hitched to celebrity icon Vanessa Hudgens last weekend in Mexico.

"Vanessa Hudgens looks gorgeous in new wedding photos with husband Cole Tucker" - PopCrave

If Tucker does get signed and breaks out in the MLB, we might just have a new power couple.

