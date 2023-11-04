Earlier this year, the 34-year-old actress Vanessa Hudgens and MLB pitcher Cole Tucker, 27, announced their engagement. Hudgens is super excited to marry the love of her life and is looking forward to it.

Vanessa Hudgens recently opened up to Hoda and Jenna on the Today With Hoda and Jenna program about a number of personal things. She revealed the value of taking time for yourself, some memorable moments from her bachelorette party, details about her side hustles, and whether she will adopt her fiancé Cole Tucker's last name after their nuptials.

On taking Tucker's last name, The Princess Switch actress said,"I'm probably going to take it." "Professionally, it's obviously going to stay the same. But, yeah."

During the conversation, Hudgens showed her elaborate nail art on camera, which featured the words "Mrs. T."

Hudgens posted pictures from her bachelorette on Instagram last week, one of which was a group snapshot from the funeral-themed night. Hudgens wore a white dress with a crown and a veil. Her sister Stella Hudgens and her close friends were all dressed in black.

Updates on Vanessa Hudgens' wedding preparations

The High School Musical star is working hard to make her wedding the most unforgettable occasion, according to People. She claimed to have learned a great deal about the supplies required to organize the entire event. The actress went on to say that the entire ceremony planning process has been "kind of mind-blowing."

Hudgens has been able to balance managing her companies along with organizing her wedding. Hudgens is ready to relaunch "KNOW Beauty," the cosmetic company she co-founded, in 2021 with a new clay face mask that detoxifies. The mask is only sold on Amazon and is the sole product Hudgens opted to start with during their relaunch.

Vanessa and Oliver Trevena founded Caliwater since they both have a passion for environmental awareness. Hudgens' newest summertime Caliwater flavor, Pineapple, was launched in September 2023.