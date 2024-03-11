LOOK: Vanessa Hudgens' pregnant photos from Oscars 2024 signal arrival of a new chapter with Cole Tucker

In December, actress Vanessa Hudgens captivated audiences with images of her elaborate Mexican beachfront wedding. Four months later, the icon chose one of the entertainment industry's biggest occasions to unveil some life-altering news.

Clad in a glitzy black dress from Alberta Ferretti’s Resort 2024 collection, Hudgens appeared on Sunday at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony. However, it was Hudgens' baby bump that had the media and fellow stars all talking.

"OMG VANESSA HUDGENS IS PREGNANT" - 2000s

Vanessa Hudgens has been dating Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Tucker since 2021 before tying the knot on Dec. 2, 2023.

Hudgens was only 13 when she made her screen debut, playing Gabriella Montez in the hit show "High School Musical". Starring alongside Zac Efron as an on-screen love interest, it was not long before Hudgens and Efron's relationship became an off-screen romance.

After dating Efron from 2005 until 2010, Hudgens became romantically involved with fellow actor Austin Butler. Despite their long-term relationship, which lasted from 2011 until 2019, they eventually called it quits, citing their respective busy work schedules as the main challenge their relationship faced.

Mere days before she appeared at the Oscars with her baby bump, rumors about a possible pregnancy were already making the rounds. After Vanessa Hudgens hosted a bachelorette party earlier this month, she denied the rumors after being photographed during the celebrations in Colorado.

"Vanessa Hudgens is addressing the online reactions to bachelorette party content that turned into online speculation about whether she and her husband Cole Tucker were expecting" - Entertainment Tonight

At the time of their meeting, Tucker was playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates but was released the following year. In 2022, he appeared in five games as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Vanessa Hudgens' husband Cole Tucker seeks to reinvigorate career ahead of becoming a father

Despite being a former first-round draft pick, Tucker has had a difficult time obtaining regular status in MLB. After signing a minor league deal with major-league invite status, Tucker has gone just 1-for-9 so far on the spring.

For both Tucker and Hudgens, the coming months will bring forth many new things. As the infielder tries to break into MLB once more, balancing those aspirations with the new challenge of fatherhood will be the ultimate goal.

