PHOTO: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens strikes a pose with WWE's 'Pretty Deadly' duo Kit Wilson & Elton Prince

Former MLB shortstop Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, is an avid wrestling fan. She attended the biggest pay-per-view event in WWE, Wrestlemania 40, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Vanessa Hudgens went to watch a weekly event of the SmackDown brand, wherein she got a chance to connect with members of the up-and-coming tag team 'Pretty Deadly' backstage.

The tag team consists of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, who made their professional debut as a tag team on May 19, 2023, after getting drafted by the SmackDown brand, defeating the Brawling Brutes in their opening matchup.

Vanessa married her boyfriend and former Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker in December 2023. The extravagant wedding was held in the Mayan jungles of Mexico in front of friends and family members.

About three months after the wedding, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens announced their pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars red carpet event in LA, wherein she flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

Hudgens has since stepped back from the silver screen as she gears up to embrace motherhood with her firstborn.

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, supported Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania XL

Both Cole Tucker and his wife Vanessa Hudgens were active spectators inside the Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024.

Before the headline events were about to commence, Vanessa was asked inside the tunnel entrance to the ring as to which superstar she was supporting. She answered, "Roman Reigns."

While Roman Reigns lost to challenger Cody Rhodes in the final event for the undisputed Universal Champion of the World, Vanessa sure did have a gala time alongside her husband Cole and their friends.

Vanessa wore an oversized black T-shirt with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's face on it, while her husband was in an all-black ensemble.

