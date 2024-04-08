WATCH: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens gets ready for WrestleMania with bold predictions

Famed high school musical star Vanessa Hudgens has been enjoying life since marrying former MLB shortstop Cole Tucker in early December 2023. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony held inside the Mayan Jungle of Mexico, surrounded by their loved ones.

Since then, Hudgens took a brief hiatus from the silver screen to adopt a peaceful and healthy lifestyle. However, not many predicted the star to be pregnant when she flaunted her baby bump while anchoring the Oscars Red Carpet show, where she received congratulations from some of Hollywood's biggest stars on her pregnancy.

Almost a month later, Hudgens was jubilant to watch WWE's WrestleMania 40 inside the Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

During WrestleMania, she wore a black oversized T-shirt with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's picture on it and boldly predicted Roman Reigns would come out on top and defeat his challenger Cody Rhodes in the undisputed WWE Universal title fight, which was the headline event of Wrestlemania 40.

Vanessa Hudgens' husband, Cole Tucker, was once a promising talent during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates for four seasons, followed by a year with the Colorado Rockies in the big leagues.

Most of his playing time came in the minor leagues, as he played with the Pirates, D-Backs, and Rockies minor league teams throughout his professional career.

However, after signing with the Seattle Mariners in 2024, he couldn't break through into the 40-man roster. His subpar performances during spring training failed to make a strong case for him, and he was released from the ballclub on March 18, 2024.

Cole Tucker proved to be the "right person" for Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens ended her relationship with actor Austin Butler in 2020 after dating him for nine years. That breakup, Vanessa says, pushed her towards finding the right life partner in former MLB shortstop Cole Tucker.

During an episode of the 'She Pivots' podcast, the actor said:

"The breakup catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married. Pushed me towards the right person, which I'm so grateful for. Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met."

Eagerly expecting the birth of their first child, Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker have been pillars of support for each other.

