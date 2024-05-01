Who is Chubbs? Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' lyrics directed at Drake's close friend explained 

Kendrick Lamar released his latest Drake diss track, Euphoria, on April 30. This comes 17 days after the latter released Push Ups, which was his response to Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future’s Like That track. In the latest song that has reignited the beef, Lamar takes numerous shots at Drizzy and mentions his friend Chubbs as well.

In Euphoria, Lamar seemingly referred to Drake’s role as a producer in Euphoria, the HBO television series that is based on teenagers. This comes after Champagne Papi was questioned about his interactions with underage women.

In the song, Kendrick Lamar questioned Drake’s racial identity, rumored ghostwriters, his parenting skills, and his supposed tendencies to be misogynistic, among other topics. In an unexpected twist, Lamar also referred to Drake’s friend and OVO member, Chubbs.

Kendrick Lamar crooned in the six-minute-long song:

“You gon’ make a ni*ga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin.”

For those uninitiated, Kendrick Lamar was referring to a 2014 Miami club incident where Diddy allegedly punched Drake. The Humble rapper claimed in the Euphoria track that he was considering bringing the Bad Boy founder into their feud to strike fear in Drake, which would result in Chubbs, who is Drake’s bodyguard, having to step in to defend his boss.

Chubbs’ real name revealed as Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria track mentions the former

Chubbs was born Nessel Beezer. He grew up in the Kingston-Galloway area of Toronto. He is the head of Drake’s security, and his sole purpose is to protect the One Dance singer at all costs.

He has accompanied the musician at all times, including making an appearance on Drizzy’s Hold On We’re Going Home music video. Speaking about how passionate he is about his job, he once said in an interview with Complex in 2011:

“Everybody wants to poke and jab at Drake because they don’t feel like he will throw back. But nobody around here is going to let something happen to him at any time, especially me. I’m not ever going to let nothing happen to him. If it’s going to happen it’s going to happen to me first.”

Chubbs is also known to be one of Drake’s regular basketball buddies.

In March, while addressing one of Adin Ross’ livestreams, where the social media personality claimed to have knowledge of Lamar’s diss track, Chubbs said in an Instagram story:

“Tell That Little Boy Drop!!! But He Won’t He Knows Better”

Chubbs and Drake are closer than one might expect. The duo have been business partners in the past, as they opened the Beezer’s Pick 6ix sports bar together. However, the Toronto establishment reportedly closed down after getting flooded. The restaurant was also speculated to have been closed after they refused to pay rent.

The blogTO website exclusively reported that the venue failed to make the payment of $67,514.73 to the property landlord.

At the time of writing this article, Chubbs himself had not taken to the internet to address Kendrick Lamar’s diss track.

As per Complex, Drake seemingly responded to Euphoria by liking one of DJ Akademiks’ Instagram posts, which shared a tweet by rapper Daylyt who said, “hahaha Ayo @Akademiks 23 mins and no reply yet…. Start yo clock Ni*ga. Keep that same energy hahah.”

Akademiks shared the post with a knowing smiling emoji, seemingly implying that Drake has a third diss track waiting to be released.