"Career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again": Wizkid and Davido engage in war of words as feud intensifies 

Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid have been publicly feuding recently. This comes after the latter hinted at a music producer being an internet influencer. Matters have since escalated, with the latter also releasing unreleased footage of Davido and other musicians like Kizz Daniel and Tekno getting involved in the feud.

For those uninitiated, Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is a Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter who has established himself by collaborating with industry legends like Drake, Skepta, and Chris Brown. A few of his hit tracks include Holla at Your Boy, Essence, and Bad to Me, among others. He has accumulated numerous prestigious awards, including a Grammy, a BET, an MTV Video Music Award, and more.

Balogun took to the internet on April 30, to share a video of Davido expressing regret over spending money to revive his career only for it to die again. In response to the same, Davido said:

“That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”

The Davido-Wizkid feud’s timeline explored as singers squabble on X

Davido is best known for blending African beats with global mainstream pop sounds. He has collaborated with numerous big artists, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Meek Mill, amongst others. In 2011, he entered the music scene with his single Back When, which became a fan-favorite. Since then, he has released numerous hits like Gobe, Aye, and Fall, among others.

The feud between Davido and Wizkid began on Monday, April 29, when the latter described music producer Don Jazzy as an “influencer.” He also wrote in another X post:

“U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music. wish u all well.”

In response to Wizkid’s tweet that read, “U know what… no point. Delusional n*ggas,” Davido wrote, “We not delusional.” Davido also called the latter “a sick man.”

At one point, Davido also took a dig at the Mood singer’s career by saying that his music was no longer recognized.”

As the two continued to battle it out on X, the AWAY crooner poked fun at Wizkid’s shoe size by saying, “Size 7 shoe,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Wizkid claimed that he could retire with the fortune he has made, as his counterpart is still not on his “level.” Wizkid also said, “You be an influencer with a song writer. Wish you well.”

The duo has collaborated on music in the past. Some of their notable songs include My Way and Feel (Remix).

This is not the first time the Nigerian music artists have fallen out. In 2023, Davido revealed in a Drink Champs episode that the two got into a beef because the fans ignited the same. Davido said:

“It actually started with the fans. It was the fans going at it. We was f**king around and he [Wizkid] announced like, ‘Yo, I’m going on tour with Davido next year.’ The fans were so angry.”

As their recent fight continues to take the internet by surprise, Davido took to his official Instagram account and asked Wizkid to drop a song during the weekend alongside him to see who amasses more streams.

The latter had not publicly responded to the same at the time of writing this article.