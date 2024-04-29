"The only celebrity I've entangled with": Tiffany Haddish reflects on her past relationship with Common

Famous comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish recently opened up to People Magazine in the April 28, 2024, issue, discussing the difficult period she had recently gone through.

She mentioned in the interview that her upcoming book, I Curse You with Joy, will be released on May 7, 2024. In the book, Hadith discusses her challenging past and the mistakes she made while she pursued her goals of becoming a comedian and finding inner peace.

In the same issue, she further opened up about her dating history.

"I've been dating multiple guys. They all know about each other."

She spoke about her last known romance, which began in 2020 with the rapper Common. She claimed he had pursued her for some time before they started dating.

"The only celebrity I've entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, 'Okay, let's do something'. That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

Tiffany Haddish talked about her past relationship with Common

Tiffany Hadish and Common dated for one and a half years (Image via Instagram/@tiffanyhaddish, @common

Tiffany Haddish discussed her relationship with rapper Common in an interview with People. Before they formally started dating in 2020, Tiffany Haddish claimed that Common continuously pursued her for two years.

When Common and Haddish co-starred in the 2019 film The Kitchen, it was the first time they met. Their relationship was initially platonic. After a match on Bumble and a virtual date the following year, Haddish revealed their relationship on Steve-O's Wild Ride in August 2020.

During their year and a half of dating, Common and Tiffany Haddish appeared happy. Common told People Magazine in July 2021 that he enjoys life with Tiffany.

"I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I've been experiencing that and I'm grateful for that."

Nevertheless, Common allegedly said that their relationship had reached its end, and the pair discreetly broke up in August 2021. People reported in November that they were "never in the same city together" and "too busy" for a committed relationship.

However, a Washington Post article on July 20, 2023, reported that Haddish said the break-up wasn't mutual, thus it reportedly ended badly.

"It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you're gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'" she said at the time.

Haddish further told the news outlet,

"It wasn't mutual. It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.'"

Additionally, in the same People interview on April 28, Tiffany Haddish claimed that Common goes through two-year cycles where he spends six to nine months alone and then two years in a relationship. Haddish acknowledged that this cycle might have played a role in their break-up, saying, "I ain't mad at that."

The actress also shared details about her lifestyle, stating that guys approach her more aggressively when they find out she isn't having any physical relationships with anyone anymore. She also talked about their efforts, and their extravagant displays of affection and generosity, which occasionally take her by surprise.

With Haddish and Common parting ways in November 2021, she has not yet made any public announcements about a new relationship.

However, on January 22, 2024, Entertainment Tonight reported that Common and Jennifer Hudson are a couple. After becoming connected for the first time in 2022, the couple made their romance official when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.