What is Endometriosis? Tiffany Haddish shares health battle which caused her 8 miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish, the actress and comedian, recently spoke with People Magazine about a variety of topics, including her separation from rapper Common and her eight miscarriages.

In the article, published on April 2, she stated that—

"I'm pretty sure the devil is real, because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down."

Speaking about her miscarriages, she continued—

"It's so f*cking devastating.”

Haddish further disclosed that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis which caused her miscarriages. Mayo Clinic reported that endometriosis is a disorder where endometrial-like cells grow outside of the uterus. This can lead to pelvic pain since it often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis.

Similar to the uterus lining, endometriosis tissue thickens, degrades, and bleeds with every menstrual cycle. However, it remains within the body and grows in unwanted places.

Endometriosis is associated with a range of symptoms with pain being the most common one. The lower back, pelvis, and abdomen are typically where the affected person feels it. Though it's a common condition, not everyone who has endometriosis may experience the same symptoms.

Endometriosis affects the ovaries (Image via Pixels)

According to a WHO report, neither the cause nor the cure of endometriosis is currently understood. Medication and, in certain cases, surgery can be utilized to treat the symptoms.

Moreover, some endometriosis sufferers experience difficulties in getting pregnant. It may also result in persistent discomfort and irregular menstruation. People between the ages of 25 to 40 typically suffer from this illness, however, teenagers can also experience it. Even while endometriosis symptoms often go away after menopause, they can still be painful and uncomfortable.

Sometimes an individual may have endometriosis without realizing it until it is discovered during an infertility examination or another surgery.

Nevertheless, there is no correlation between the severity of endometriosis and its symptoms. Some patients may still have severe discomfort even with a relatively small number of endometriosis patches, while, some people may not feel much discomfort even though they have severe endometriosis.

Tiffany Haddish is suffering from a health issue (Image via Instagram / @tiffanyhaddish)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish talked candidly about her personal experience of eight miscarriages in an interview with People Magazine.

Haddish stated that she is currently contemplating the idea of adopting because of miscarriages she experienced after being diagnosed with endometriosis. Despite having taken parenting classes the previous year to get ready for motherhood, she admitted that she is now hesitant.

She said in the same interview that she received the news of her miscarriage earlier in the week from her doctor's office.

The comedian further disclosed her struggle with reproductive health and the heartache it has caused. She said—

"My body be playing tricks on me.”

Tiffany Haddish's recent projects include Haunted Mansion, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Bad Trip, and The Lego Movie 2. As of now, she is not working on any new projects.