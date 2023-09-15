"The 2nd hand embarrassment": Tiffany Haddish chasing Shakira at VMAs 2023 sparks hilarious meme fest

American actress and stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish recently found herself the victim of a meme fest when footage of her chasing Columbian singer-songwriter Shakira on the backstage of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) went viral.

The video was first shared by the Instagram account @NowWut, showing Tiffany Haddish screaming the name of Shakira and following her backstage while the latter seemingly tried to get out of the situation.

Expand Tweet

In fact, as per Page Six reports, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress did not acknowledge Tiffany Haddish’s presence, instead taking a few selfies with fans and then "beelining" out of the place.

As soon as the clipping surfaced on the internet, netizens started trolling Tiffany Haddish for embarrassing herself. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) commented under @yah_deh1’s tweet on the same.

A netizen trolling Tiffany. (Image via X/mah ex is punchin' the air)

"Why she keeps doing these weird behavior": Netizens mock Tiffany Haddish as video of her chasing Shakira at the VMAs goes viral

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Haddish, the 43-year-old comedian and actress of Girls Trip fame, came across 46-year-old Whenever Wherever singer Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

At the ceremony, Shakira received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award alongside the Best Collaboration Award for her song TQG with Karol G and was leaving the venue through backstage when Tiffany Haddish attempted to stop her by screaming her name and catching up to her. However, the musician did not seem to pay attention to Haddish and instead clicked a few selfies with fans and left the area, with Haddish chasing behind her.

Expand Tweet

According to Page Six, Tiffany Haddish did not just try to corner Shakira backstage but followed her around during the whole event and even tried to photobomb her on the red carpet.

As soon as the news of Haddish’s unusual behavior surfaced on the internet with the footage of her chasing Shakira going viral, social media users called her out for stalking the singer, while others made fun of her for embarrassing herself.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So far, neither Shakira nor Haddish have commented on the incident. However, people seem to think that Shakira purposely ignored Tiffany, as she was aware of the scandal the latter was involved in last year.

Page Six reported that in September 2022, Tiffany Haddish and her fellow comedian Aries Spears were accused of allegedly grooming, molesting, and coercing two siblings aged 14 and 7 years old to shoot s*xually provocative skits a few years ago. One of the victims filed a lawsuit against the comic duo when she turned 22 and demanded justice for her past abuse.

As per court documents obtained by the news outlet, the girl accused Haddish of reportedly teaching her to mimic fellatio for a skit targeted at kids. Not only that, but her minor brother also claimed that he was s*xually exploited by both comedians and was manipulated to shoot an obscene skit allegedly titled Through a P*dophile’s Eyes.

According to Page Six, the case was eventually dismissed as both accused pleaded not guilty and there was not much evidence in favor of the prosecution.

Interestingly, Haddish did not just behave strangely with Shakira but also with other celebrities at the VMAs, including singer Karol G and rappers Doja Cat and GloRilla. She also joked about her own absent musical career when she was up on stage presenting an award, according to Buzzfeed.