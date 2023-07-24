"Her ninth life is ending I fear": Doja Cat's Kittenz drama explained as singer gets blasted online for ridiculing her fan club

Doja Cat recently became the talk of the town when she reacted to the fact that her fans have started calling themselves "Kittenz." She took to Threads to react to the same and told the fanbase to "get a job."

"My fans don’t name themselves s*it. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she wrote.

Her post soon went viral, and while some fans were offended by her comments, others asked her what she would like her fanbase to be called. The singer seemed rather agitated and replied:

“Just delete the entire account and rethink everything. It’s never too late.”

Several social media users slammed Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, and criticized her for her remarks. Many also noticed that her fan pages online were being deleted after her words hurt fans' sentiments. The artist soon deleted her posts but this did not stop social media users from expressing their views about the situation.

"She's just showing her true colors" - Social media users slam Doja Cat for her comments on Kittenz

Social media users were taken aback when they saw Doja Cat's response to what her fanbase calls themselves. As soon as the singer shared the post on Threads, she was bashed by social media users, as many revolted against her harsh words.

Several netizens took to the comments section of @NATERERUN's post about the incident and reacted to the same. They believed that she was "showing her true colors" and could not believe what she said about the "people who pay" her bills. They were upset and hurt by her words and expressed that her recent comments about her fanbase could lead to her potential downfall in the industry.

Doja Cat has not reacted to the backlash as of this writing. However, many social media users believe that her recent comments could have a negative impact on the ticket sales for her upcoming tour set to take place in October.