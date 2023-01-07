Who is Shenseea? Prince Harry reveals how singer's lyrics helped him through dark times 

Prince Harry, in his autobiography, revealed that he listened to Jamaican artist Shenseea to get through difficult times. His upcoming autobiography, Spare, will follow the Netflix docuseries, which featured him and Meghan Markle.

In an excerpt from his autobiography, Prince Harry spoke about various stories regarding the royal family, including drug issues, a physical fight with his brother, and his issues with Prince Charles marrying Camilla Parker Bowles.

Page Six also cited his memoir noting that Prince William warned Prince Harry not to propose to Meghan Markle. This was reportedly out of fear that the couple’s relationship was moving “too fast.”

Also among Prince Harry’s revelations was the kind of music he listens to when he feels low.

As per Distractify, in his autobiography, Spare, set to release on January 10, 2023, Prince Harry noted:

“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.”

Shenseea responded to Prince Harry's revelation

Although Prince Harry did not name a specific track by Shenseea, the latter guessed the song he would probably listen to in his dark times.

In a tweet, Shenseea wrote:

Shenseea @SHENYENG bwa 🇲🇽 @thereturnofBWA Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’.



"In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot." I know Rebel is his song! That intro is it 🫶🏼

The song is fitting to Prince Harry’s ongoing situation, deferring from the royal family to back his wife Meghan Markle.

Shenseea, whose original name is Chinsea Lee, released Rebel in 2020, featuring Zum. The single was part of the album Liquid Sunshine Riddim.

Shenseea’s popular works include her song Blessed, which was released in 2019, featuring Tyga. In 2021, she was featured on Kanye West’s album, Donda in the songs Pure Souls, which also featured Roddy Ricch, and Ok Ok Pt 2 with Rooga.

Also on Prince Harry’s playlist is English electronic music producer Skream, as reported by Distractify. US Weekly cited Skream’s Magnetic Man bandmate, Artwork, who in October 2010 said:

"We got invited up to Buckingham Palace to watch Goldie’s band in action. While we were there, we met Prince Harry. He was well excited when he was introduced to Skream — he put his hand out and said, 'Hello Skream, nice one!' Harry obviously knew who he was before he met him."

Additionally, actor Dominic West once told Triple M that Prince Harry listens to metal music as well.

All about Netflix documentary titled Harry and Meghan

Last month, a documentary titled Harry and Meghan was released in two parts on Netflix. The show highlighted the trials and tribulations of the couple’s high-profile marriage and their lives while being associated with the British royal family.

The film was directed by Emmy-award-winning director Liz Garbus, who in a statement said:

“I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series. It’s an incredible love story set against the context of huge stakes and their journey is a historical event that will be examined for a long time to come."

The series featured interviews with family and friends who had never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship. It also featured historians and journalists who highlighted how the media covered Harry and Meghan’s relationship with each other.

