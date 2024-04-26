"What goes around comes around" — Tiffany Haddish on using fake X account to slam trolls

Tiffany Haddish recently disclosed that she has a fake X account which she uses to slam trolls. During a promotional event for her upcoming book, I Curse You with Joy, on April 21, 2024, Haddish humorously remarked on netizens' comments about her on the internet.

"And then the internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they want to talk about. And now I wish I was back to illiterate again," she stated.

She further elaborated on her strategy of dealing with online criticism, alluding to the adage.

"'Why is this lady attacking me?' You talk about what goes around comes around, don't worry," Haddish added.

"I like to talk about you too" — Tiffany Haddish reveals she uses "fake X" account to respond to trolls

Tiffany Haddish is a 44-year-old actress and comedian known for her charismatic performances in movies like Girls Trip and Night School. Rising from a challenging childhood, she gained widespread acclaim with her breakout role in Girls Trip (2017), earning her numerous awards and nominations.

A panel discussion regarding how people behave on the internet was conducted at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. During the discussion, Tiffany Haddish admitted that she opened up a fake profile on X to respond to naysayers. She began by saying that it was an opportunity for her to clap back at those who talk about her.

"So people show me to talk about me. I don't know why y'all talking about me so damn much, but that's okay. I like to talk about you too," the Haddish stated.

When asked if she had a "Finsta," Haddish said that she didn't know about fake Instagram. But she did have a separate X account and made a joke by referring to it as "fake X." She did not go into detail about how long she has had that account.

Additionally, she disclosed to People magazine that she has remained sober and celibate ever since her DUI arrest in November 2023.

"I’m very sober. I haven’t had a drink since. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system," Haddish admitted.

She further challenged people to stop drinking for six months and see how their lives would change. The comedian mentioned all the positive changes she experienced by stating:

"You’re going to have your snatched body back, you’re going to see your relationships will be better and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with. My issue was, I was waking up next to ugly men."

The actress also noted that she is currently happy with her decision to lead a sober lifestyle.

Tiffany Haddish published her first book, The Last Black Unicorn, in 2017. In that memoir, she first revealed that she had difficulty with literacy until high school.

During the event held on Sunday, the actress gave appreciation to her acting instructor in high school for recognizing her reading difficulties and allowing her extra time to make up lost ground.

Haddish recounted how she used to bring food to her teacher's class and read aloud various materials, including newspaper articles and books. She emphasized the significance of her teacher's guidance, acknowledging that her unique way of thinking required personalized assistance.

Haddish credited her teacher with providing fundamental skills and teaching her how to effectively utilize them, ultimately acknowledging the transformative impact of her mentor's support.

Tiffany Haddish's book I Curse You with Joy will be released on May 7, 2024 and is currently available for pre-booking now.