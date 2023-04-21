What did Law Roach say about Tiffany Haddish? Drama resurfaced online amid deleted Jonathan Majors tweet backlash

American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was recently slammed online for her now-deleted tweet about the latest developments in Jonathan Majors' assault case.

The Ant-Man 2 actor was arrested on March 25, 2023, after the NYPD responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. She claimed that the 33-year-old actor had hit and choked her.

According to the New York Post, Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed legal documents stating that the cab driver claims it was the actor and not his girlfriend who was assaulted.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Times reported that Chaudhry also has video footage of Jabbari clubbing, drinking, and using her right hand, which was injured in the alleged assault, on the same night following the incident.

Tiffany Hadish shared the LA Times article on Twitter (now deleted).

As Tiffany Haddish's tweet went viral, unimpressed internet users brought up several past controversies surrounding the 43-year-old.

One such drama involved Law Roach, who told Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked that he stopped working with the actress as he had "ruined a lot of relationships trying to elevate Tiffany." He explained that she never had his back.

"She hired some new people and they didn’t like the way I did business and the way I did things for her and what happens is, these white people are always the gatekeepers… and they start saying things like ‘he is difficult to work with"

"Wrong side of history": Tiffany Haddish's tweet sparks backlash as netizens dig up past drama

Following Tiffany Haddish's post about Jonathan Majors, internet users were quick to criticize the comedian for constantly disappointing them and spreading misinformation. They sarcastically pointed out that there was no need for her to defend an abuser or for the victim to hide after the incident.

Here are some responses seen online:

Law Roach is not the only celebrity to refuse to work with Tiffany Haddish

In a 2020 exchange on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Marlon Wayans of the Scary Movie franchise was questioned by the actress why she was never hired by him despite them being great friends and her auditioning for several of his movies.

Wayans stated that Haddish's being "extra" cost her many roles. He called her immature and remarked:

"You were always funny, but you were always on 10... And sometimes you just be inappropriate. It’s like a love scene, and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. And it’s like, ‘No, Tiffany. It’s not for this scene."

However, he added that both Tiffany Haddish and himself have matured over the years into their respective stardom.

Tiffany Haddish is yet to react to the backlash.

