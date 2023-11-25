“She will get the help she needs”: Tiffany Haddish’s arrest for alleged DUI in Beverly Hills sparks concerns among netizens online

Tiffany Haddish, the American stand-up comedian and actress, was arrested early Friday morning, November 24, 2023, on suspicion of driving under the influence after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of a car, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

As per CNN, BHPD reported receiving a call at around 5:45 a.m. local time. The anonymous caller stated that a woman was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. She appeared slumped over the vehicle's wheel while the engine was still running.

Tiffany Haddish is a well-known comedian and actress, famous for her roles in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, the TBS series The Last O.G., and the comedy series The Afterparty. She has starred in numerous movies, which include Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss, and The Kitchen.

Tiffany Haddish is also a Grammy-nominated writer who is the author of the New York Times best-seller The Last Black Unicorn, as per News 18. The Grammy nomination was for Best Spoken Word Album in 2019. Two years later, in 2021, Tiffany won her first Grammy for Best Comedy Album with Black Mitzvah.

On November 24, 2023, many media outlets, including CNN, reported that Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the middle of Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, and taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department. The comedian was thankfully not involved in an accident but was allegedly found asleep in her parked vehicle with the engine still running. She is currently facing a DUI charge and is expected to be released later today.

A day before her arrest, Tiffany Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood to celebrate the venue's 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community event, as per People. Fans were concerned about the actress and gave their opinions about the arrest online.

The current arrest is not the only time Tiffany has gotten in trouble with authorities over a DUI.

Tiffany's 2022 DUI arrest in Georgia

Last year, in January, the actress was arrested for another DUI-related incident. She was detained by Peachtree City police officers, at the time, in Georgia on January 14, 2022, for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, as per Billboard.

The authorities reported that officers received an anonymous 911 call around 2:30 a.m. local time. They stated that a female driver had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, much like the current case. While the police were on their way, they located a car that matched the description from the 911 call. They had to conduct a traffic stop and eventually arrested Tiffany. The police told People,

"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

Tiffany Haddish also addressed the DUI incident when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2022. She joked during the broadcast that,

"Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stand for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents."

For the 2022 DUI case, Tiffany is due in court on December 4, 2023.