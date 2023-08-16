“I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in”- Tiffany Haddish on her eighth miscarriage, adoption, and foster care 

Tiffany Haddish is known for the bold humor she brings on-screen, but the comedian has faced several hardships regarding her pregnancies. Last month, Haddish revealed an intimate detail regarding her recent miscarriage in her interview with Geoff Edgers of The Washington Post. While talking to her doctor’s nurse, she said she had suffered her “eighth miscarriage.”

“Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” Haddish spoke.

She shared with a close friend that she didn’t want to hear people asking after her repeatedly like a “wounded animal."

“I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.” Tiffany said.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian rethought her journey to motherhood and took ‘parenting classes’ in 2022 to prepare for adopting a child. However, she revealed in the interview that she also ponders over a baby's life if she’s working nonstop and whether it would make more sense to adopt a 5-year-old toddler.

Tiffany Haddish “definitely” wants to adopt or foster kids

In an older interview with her then-boyfriend Common on his podcast Mind Power Mixtape, Haddish shared her views on adopting a six or a ten-year-old child because they can still be “molded” and are “malleable.”

"Between 6 and 10, get them right in there, because you can mold their mind right there, right? They're still malleable all the way until, I think, they're 21. That's what I think," Tiffany Haddish said.

Tiffany Haddish appeared on Common's podcast in 2020 (Image via Amazon)

In the same 2020 interview with her now ex Common, Tiffany Haddish opened up about her family plans. She said she wants to “bring survival skills” and “share everything” with her future kids via fostering or adoption.

"I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at [age] seven—where they know how to use the bathroom, they can communicate, tell you they're hungry", Haddish noted.

The Girls Trip actress further said that she expects her kids to “have some manners,” and in case otherwise, she’s ready to “mold their minds.” She further stated that she wants her kids to realize that it was her choice to have them with her.

Tiffany Haddish said

"I want the child to know, 'Hey, I chose you to be here with me and I want to give you all the knowledge that I have.”

Tiffany Haddish shared her own foster care system experience in her memoir The Last Black Unicorn

The Night School actress is no stranger to the foster care system. Haddish's willingness to foster kids in the future might stem from her experience in the system during her teen years, which she highlighted in her 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn.

Haddish threw light in her memoir on the abuse, bullying, and molestation she underwent during her foster care years. In the podcast, she also elaborated on how she learned to read and write with the help of her drama teacher. Haddish explained that even though she knew how to read and write, it was just that she considered herself “stupid.”

Tiffany Haddish released her memoir The Last Black Unicorn in 2017 (Image via Simon & Schuster)

Talking about how her drama teacher coached her out of her low self-esteem, 43-year-old Haddish said:

“I think she's the dopest drama teacher… I just admired her so much because she wasn't just in one lane. She made it so clear, she was like, 'Tiffany, it's important for you to know how to read, no matter what you do in life.'" Haddish reminisced.

Tiffany Haddish was married to veteran William Stewart from 2008-2013 (Image via Getty)

Tiffany Haddish split up with her boyfriend, rapper Common in November 2021 after dating for over a year. She was previously married to veteran William Stewart from 2008 to 2013 and disclosed in her memoir that he physically and mentally abused her.