“It wasn't mutual”- When Tiffany Haddish told the truth behind her break-up with her boyfriend Common

Actress Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about her breakup with Common, the Grammy-winning rapper she dated for a year beginning in 2021. The Grammy-winning comedian spoke to Geoff Edgers of The Washington Post (WPO) in a detailed interview about her life, hardships, plentiful opportunities, and herself.

Haddish discussed her former partner, Common, whom she had met while working on the set of The Kitchen. Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end when he decided to break up with her over the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

Tiffany Haddish as Dina in the film Girls Trip (image via Getty)

Even though the duo is not together anymore, Haddish described it as “the healthiest, the funniest and the safest relationship” she’s ever been in.

She further said that Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn aka Common (his stage name), began to act distant and didn’t offer an invite to events like his birthday, a concert in New York, and Barack Obama’s birthday party.

“I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience. I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?” Haddish shared.

Tiffany Haddish revealed that her relationship with Common was likely her first genuine experience of a healthy & fulfilling partnership

Tiffany Haddish with her ex-husband William Stewart who she divorced in 2013

Tiffany Haddish bared her heart and said that her relationship with Common was probably her first experience of a proper relationship.

Further, into her WPO profile, Tiffany’s friend and therapist Elliott Connie shared that when wondering what a “healthy relationship” looks like, one thinks about it “as a young child” watching a healthy role model in your father who would probably ask his “sweetheart” if she wanted anything from the kitchen?

“Tiffany didn’t see any of that. She had been abandoned, hurt, and abused by her parents, her husband, the people that are supposed to be unconditional in their delivery of love.” Connie said.

Tiffany Haddish ex-Common said “They came to an understanding to mutually break up”

According to ET, Tiffany Haddish and Common began dating during the peak of Covid by going on a virtual Bumble date in April 2020. Soon they seemed to be enjoying each other’s bliss and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest.

The 43-year-old comedian confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

Tiffany Haddish and Common (Image via Getty)

According to People, the couple broke up a year later in November 2021 citing their “busy schedules” and a “lack of opportunity to be together” as the reasons behind it. Common claimed in his interview on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, that the break-up was a “mutual understanding” that they arrived at.

He continued what the couple together thought of the break-up and said:

"That this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that."

While Common claims it was a mutual break-up, Tiffany Haddish has a different side to the story.

However, the actress did reminisce to ET about what their relationship’s beginning looked like and said that “it wasn't anything s*xual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else" at the time.