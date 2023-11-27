Tiffany Haddish was recently in thе hеadlinеs aftеr bеing arrеstеd on Novеmbеr 24, on a chargе of DUI. Shе was rеportеdly slееping bеhind thе whееl of hеr car, which lеd to thе arrеst.

People magazine has now stated that Haddish addressed the incident in her latest standup comedy show which was held in California. According to the outlet, an audio clip of her show has gone viral where she was questioned by someone about the arrest and she replied by saying:

"I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferable in a uniform, and God answered my prayers."

This is not the first time Haddish has spoken about her arrest while performing a comedy show. She was arrested last year on similar charges and did something similar at the time during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Reasons behind Tiffany Haddish's arrest explained in detail

On Friday, November 24, Tiffany Haddish was arrested on DUI charge when she was discovered sleeping inside her vehicle.

Billboard states that the police department received a tip about Haddish from an anonymous source during the morning hours. When they reached the spot, she was sleeping inside but the car engine was not turned off.

Haddish's car was reportedly standing in the traffic lanes, but it did not lead to a traffic issue or some kind of accident. She was immediately taken to the Beverly Hills jail and was released on the same day, as per Page Six.

The comedian appeared at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the previous day for another performance on the occasion of an event. She wore a red top to the event and was spotted wearing the same when she was arrested on Friday.

Further details about the arrest have not been revealed yet and Haddish's representatives are yet to issue a statement on the same. Page Six stated that she appeared at the Laugh Factory after her arrest and she was spotted leaving the place with producer Jeff Beacher.

Tiffany Haddish was previously arrested on DUI charges in 2022

Back in January 2022, Tiffany Haddish was arrested on a charge of DUI when she stopped her car on a roadway and fell asleep inside. People magazine states that police responded to the reports of a driver sleeping behind the wheel at Highway 74 and Haddish was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Following the arrest, the law enforcement authorities reportedly claimed that Haddish was smoking marijuana and was resisting undergoing a breathalyzer test. She later posted a bond and was released on the same day.

According to Deadline, Haddish was at the Peach State at the time to finish her work on the Disney film, Haunted Mansion.

Apart from being a comedian, Haddish has also been featured in numerous films like Keanu, The Oath, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Card Counter. She has been cast for important roles in TV shows like Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Sesame Street, and Tuca & Bertie, as well.