Who is Misa Hylton? Justin Combs' mother shades Diddy in wake of son's arrest over DUI

Well-known rapper Diddy's 29-year-old son Justin Combs was arrested on Sunday, June 4, 2023, near Beverly Hills on charges of driving under the influence. The police stopped him at around 8 am when he ran a red light. While investigating the case, they found additional charges against him. They imposed charges of misdemeanor DUI and he was taken to the LA County Jail.

While no additional details about whether or not he was released were available, it was revealed that his bail was set at $5000.

The news of Justin Combs' arrest comes after his father's alcohol company filed a lawsuit against its partner Diageo. The lawsuit was filed for reportedly ignoring his brands Ciroc and DeLeon. Diddy's company claims that the neglect was linked to racism.

Diddy was also targeted by Justin Combs' mother Misa Hylton on Instagram after Justin's arrest. According to a post uploaded on The Shade Room's Instagram page, Misa shared a few posts on her Instagram Story. She wrote that she should have kept Justin with her and added:

"How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it To making all your money off alcohol And suing the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up. I'm sick of it!!!!! Not Mines."

Addressing her son's arrest, Misa said that she is not protecting anyone anymore except her son. She continued:

"The statement "a fish rots from the head down" means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure or demise. The Truth shall set you free."

Justin Combs' mother is well-established as a fashion designer

Misa Hylton developed an interest in fashion when she was a child and started her career when she was in high school. Hylton was in a relationship with Diddy at the time and he helped her accumulate clients among the artists who were working at the record label Uptown Records.

Hylton established Chyna Doll Enterprises at the age of 21 and the company worked in the styling of artists like Jodeci, Dru Hill, Aaliyah, and more. She had the opportunity to work with artists like 50 Cent, Mase, Terrence Howard, and others.

Misa has mostly collaborated with fashion designer Dapper Dan and she also launched Misa Hylton Fashion Academy in 2012. She was then featured in the 2019 documentary film, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion.

Hylton and Diddy welcomed their first son Justin Combs in 1993. She has two other children - a daughter named Madison and a son named Niko, after her marriage to music executive Jojo Brim in the past.

Diddy has seven children

As mentioned earlier, Diddy's eldest child is Justin Combs who was born in 1993 from his relationship with Misa Hylton. His second child is Quincy Taylor Brown who is not his biological son and was born from Kim Porter's relationship with Al B. Sure in the past.

Diddy's third child is Christian Combs who is the biological child of Kim and Diddy. The duo became the parents of twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs in 2006.

Diddy became the father of a son named Chance Combs in 2022 when he was romantically linked to Sarah Chapman. He had another child named Love Sean Combs and according to the birth certificate, Love's mother is Dan Tran.

As mentioned earlier, no additional details about Justin Combs' release were revealed at the time of writing this article.

