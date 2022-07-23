Who is Jesse Mae? All about the woman spotted in Diddy's livestream

Diddy recently went live on Instagram, which caught the attention of a lot of people. The live video also featured his mother Janice Combs, and as he turned the camera, his followers also saw his rumored girlfriend, Jesse Mae.

When Jesse saw her own face on the screen, she yelled at the rapper following which, he asked her, "What are you doing?" His son Christian saw everything and commented, "lmao" before eventually appearing live with his father.

Also known as Sean Combs, the rapper was previously spotted with Mae on July 7 and the latter also posted pictures of the same jet where Combs was traveling. Although their relationship status remains unknown, the public is worried about Yung Miami. Combs and Miami have been seen together in Paris following Miami and JT’s performance at the Wireless Festival.

Everything known about Diddy’s rumored girlfriend

Jesse Mae is an Instagram personality who is well-known for posting a lot of travel content and modeling pictures alongside her nail art and various fashion styles.

Mae has around 200,000 followers on Instagram and became famous on social media after she started posting modeling pictures on her feed in February 2013. The 31-year-old has also been featured in several magazines, websites and in advertisements for companies like Hypebeast and Tom Ford.

In November 2017, she gained recognition for sharing a picture with rapper Pharrell Williams on Instagram.

Although Mae was born in the United States, she frequently travels to South Korea and Thailand to explore the heritage of those countries.

Jesse does not have a Wikipedia page due to which detailed information about her career, educational background, and parents remains unknown.

Diddy’s personal life explored

Diddy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena (Image via Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Diddy's name has been linked to a number of popular faces in the past, but it is well-known that his first son was born to designer Misa Hylton-Brim in 1993. Other than his first son, Justin, the rapper has five other children.

The 52-year-old was in an on-and-off relationship with Kimberly Porter from 1994 to 2007 and raised and adopted Quincy, born in 1991 to Al B. Sure! The pair also had a son, Christian, born in 1998, and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, born in 2006.

Before the twins, Combs and Sarah Chapman welcomed a daughter, Chance. Diddy was in a relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018.

In 1993, he formed his own record label named Bad Boy Records, before which, he was talent director at Uptown Records. Combs' first album, No Way Out, was released in 1997 followed by commercially successful albums like Forever, The Saga Continues… and Press Play.

He also formed the musical group Dirty Money in 2009 and they released their debut album, Last Train to Paris, in 2010.

