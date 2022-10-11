50 cent's eldest son Marquise offers one month of child support money for 24 hours with estranged dad

American rapper 50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson is offering to pay one month’s worth of child support to spend a day with his estranged dad. In a recent social media post, Marquise Jackson received backlash from 50 Cent’s fans for saying that he did not receive enough money in child support. Marquise, who used to receive $6700 from his estranged father in child support, wrote in an Instagram post:

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.”

Marquise accompanied the caption with a picture with the word “entitled” spelled out in $100 bills. 50 Cent responded to Marquise’s latest Instagram post with a scene from his show Power wherein his character kills his son after a dispute.

Earlier, Marquise, 25, in an interview with entrepreneur and ex-rapper Choke No Joke, said that $6700 was not enough in child support.

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise Jackson refers to 50 Cent’s picture which said "Broke" and the latter calling him entitled

Marquise Jackson’s recent post is in reference to a photo the singer shared on Instagram years ago, which said "Broke" after the Candy Shop rapper had filed for bankruptcy. The post was called into question but the artist dissuaded the court from looking into unaccounted financial assets by saying that prop money was used in the picture, as per reports from Consequence.

Marquise has used the word "Entitled" in his photo with reference to what 50 Cent has said about him and his mother Shaniqua in 2020. During an Instagram Live interview with Van Lathan, the singer dissed Marquese's mom, saying:

“It is sad, it’s a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement … His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests.”

50 Cent and Marquise were caught up in previous online feuds

The singer has also previously taken to social media where he referred to Marquise as a snake. In response to a photo shared by Marquise where he is posing with Supreme McGriff Jr., the son of Kenneth Supreme McGriff, who 50 Cent has beefed with before, he shared:

“I used to. I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is. My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

50 Cent dated Shaniqua in the mid 1990s and they broke up in 2008. The rapper is now dating former girlfriend Daphne Joy, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in 2012.

