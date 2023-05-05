50 Cent Final Lap Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

50 Cent has announced a new tour, The Final Lap Tour, which is scheduled to be held from July 21, 2023, to November 12, 2023, in venues across North America, the UK, and Europe. The tour is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the rapper's debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

The rapper announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, in a post on his official Instagram page:

The presale for the North American leg of the 50 Cent tour is available from May 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. Fans can avail of the presale by registering for the Verified Fan Program at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/50cent2023.

General tickets for the North American shows will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices for the tickets have not yet been disclosed. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

Presale for the European leg of the 50 Cent tour starts on May 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices for the tickets have not been disclosed. Tickets and all presales are available at https://50cent.com.

50 Cent celebrating 20-year anniversary of debut album with tour

The Final Lap tour by 50 Cent is in celebration of the singer's groundbreaking and critically acclaimed debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. On February 6, 2003, 50 Cent released the album to commercial success. The album peaked as a chart-topper on both the Canadian album chart and the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the 50 Cent tour is given below:

July 21, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Maverik Center

July 23, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

July 25, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

July 27, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

July 28, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

July 29, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 31, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

August 2, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

August 3, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

August 5, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 8, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

August 9, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

August 11, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre

August 12, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 13, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 15, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 16, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

August 17, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 20, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22, 2023 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 24, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

August 25, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena

August 31, 2023 – Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 2, 2023 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 4, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

September 6, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 7, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

September 8, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

September 10, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

September 11, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

September 13, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

September 15, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

September 16, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

September 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 28, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

September 29, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena

September 30, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

October 4, 2023 – Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum

October 5, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway, at Spektrum

October 7, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena

October 9, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, at Arena Riga

October 11, 2023 – Lodz, Poland, at Atlas Arena

October 14, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 15, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, at Rudolf-Weber-Arena

October 20, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

October 21, 2023 – Nice, France at Palais Nikaia

October 22, 2023 – Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

October 24, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

October 25, 2023 – Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena

October 26, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

October 28, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

October 31, 2023 – Strasbourg, France, at Zenith

November 2, 2023 – Nantes, France, at Zenith

November 3, 2023 – Paris, France, at La Defense Arena

November 6, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

November 9, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

November 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

November 11, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

November 12, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

50 Cent is involved in a number of business ventures in addition to his music career

Aside from his debut album, 50 Cent also received critical acclaim for his second studio album, The Massacre, which was released on March 8, 2005. Despite being heavily censored for its drug and gang-related content, the album won the Album of the Year award at the 2005 Billboard Music Awards.

Along with his music career, 50 Cent is also known for his various business ventures, which currently include investments in artist and talent management, record, television, and film production, footwear, apparel, fragrances, liquor, video games, mobile apps, book publishing, headphones, and health drinks and dietary supplements, among other industries.

50 Cent is best known for his G-Unit series of ventures, which include a publishing imprint under MTV/Pocketbooks as well as a clothing company, a film studio, and a recording studio.

