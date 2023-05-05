50 Cent Final Lap Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

50 Cent has announced a new tour, The Final Lap Tour, which is scheduled to be held from July 21, 2023, to November 12, 2023, in venues across North America, the UK, and Europe. The tour is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the rapper's debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.
The rapper announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, in a post on his official Instagram page:
The presale for the North American leg of the 50 Cent tour is available from May 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. Fans can avail of the presale by registering for the Verified Fan Program at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/50cent2023.
General tickets for the North American shows will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices for the tickets have not yet been disclosed. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.
Presale for the European leg of the 50 Cent tour starts on May 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices for the tickets have not been disclosed. Tickets and all presales are available at https://50cent.com.
50 Cent celebrating 20-year anniversary of debut album with tour
The Final Lap tour by 50 Cent is in celebration of the singer's groundbreaking and critically acclaimed debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. On February 6, 2003, 50 Cent released the album to commercial success. The album peaked as a chart-topper on both the Canadian album chart and the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the 50 Cent tour is given below:
- July 21, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Maverik Center
- July 23, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- July 25, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
- July 27, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center
- July 28, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- July 29, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
- July 31, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
- August 2, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
- August 3, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
- August 5, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 6, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- August 8, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
- August 9, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
- August 11, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre
- August 12, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 13, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 15, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- August 16, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
- August 17, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Lakewood Amphitheatre
- August 19, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 20, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- August 22, 2023 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- August 24, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- August 25, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- August 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
- August 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- August 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena
- August 31, 2023 – Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 2, 2023 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- September 4, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
- September 6, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 7, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- September 8, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- September 10, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
- September 11, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
- September 13, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
- September 15, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- September 16, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- September 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- September 28, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
- September 29, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena
- September 30, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena
- October 4, 2023 – Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum
- October 5, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway, at Spektrum
- October 7, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena
- October 9, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, at Arena Riga
- October 11, 2023 – Lodz, Poland, at Atlas Arena
- October 14, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
- October 15, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, at Rudolf-Weber-Arena
- October 20, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
- October 21, 2023 – Nice, France at Palais Nikaia
- October 22, 2023 – Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
- October 24, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
- October 25, 2023 – Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena
- October 26, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- October 28, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena
- October 31, 2023 – Strasbourg, France, at Zenith
- November 2, 2023 – Nantes, France, at Zenith
- November 3, 2023 – Paris, France, at La Defense Arena
- November 6, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
- November 9, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro
- November 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- November 11, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2
- November 12, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena
50 Cent is involved in a number of business ventures in addition to his music career
Aside from his debut album, 50 Cent also received critical acclaim for his second studio album, The Massacre, which was released on March 8, 2005. Despite being heavily censored for its drug and gang-related content, the album won the Album of the Year award at the 2005 Billboard Music Awards.
Along with his music career, 50 Cent is also known for his various business ventures, which currently include investments in artist and talent management, record, television, and film production, footwear, apparel, fragrances, liquor, video games, mobile apps, book publishing, headphones, and health drinks and dietary supplements, among other industries.
50 Cent is best known for his G-Unit series of ventures, which include a publishing imprint under MTV/Pocketbooks as well as a clothing company, a film studio, and a recording studio.