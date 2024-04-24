"I had to learn about them": Jennifer Hudson reveals she had to learn  how to handle guns ahead of new film Breathe

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson is ready for her upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie Breathe. The story of Breathe takes place in a decaying New York City, where Maya and her daughter Zora have to live in a bunker, and Darius, Maya's scientist husband, is developing an oxygen generator that has the potential to save the planet.

Hudson, who plays Maya, a botanist, is a tough-loving, gun-toting mother who would stop at nothing to keep her family safe. In the official Breathe teaser, Jennifer Hudson's character Maya is shooting at people and handling guns.

Recently, in an interview with Vibe published on April 23, 2024, the 42-year-old actress discussed the "extremely different" part of the movie and her preparations for it ahead of the film's premiere.

When the interviewer asked Jennifer Hudson about her gun-shooting skills and whether or not she already knew how to operate guns, she said,

"You know what, I still don't know how. I had to learn about them. I didn't realize there were that many different kinds or even how heavy they were. So it was more informative than anything."

Jennifer Hudson recently opened up about Breathe in a candid interview

The American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is ready for her next film, Breathe. A new science fiction movie, Breathe aims to deliver a deep message and thrills one would anticipate from a sci-fi thriller. The film is set in the not-too-distant future when survivors must limit their oxygen intake due to the lack of air on Earth.

After a global oxygen shortage wiped out a majority of the population in the world, Darius' invention was sought after by visitors who were not who they said they were. The action thriller was written and directed by Stefon Bristol, who previously made the science fiction film See You Yesterday for Netflix.

Recently, in an interview with Vibe on Thursday, April 23, Jennifer Hudson opened up about the movie, the plot, and the challenges she faced while shooting.

Hudson said-

"I'm always trying new things, and it's my first action film. But I liked that it raised the bar, and it's a different type of vibe. I like to expand myself in that way. It was a challenge, but that's what the film calls for because I had to defend my family."

Moreover, when questioned if the Sex and the City actress already knew how to shoot a gun or if she needed to learn, she said she still didn't know how to do it. She had to find out more information about them. She also said that she was unaware of how hefty they were and how many different kinds of guns there were. Therefore, it was very educational for her.

"And then how to handle them — obviously on sets and things like that — was intriguing alone, and different. But it was so necessary for the film and the character."

She also discussed the film's significance, emphasizing how it revolves around a Black family.

Referring to the scene in the movie where Zora tells Darius as he is leaving, saying, "I love you, Black man," and he responds, "I love you, Black woman," the former American Idol contestant said,

"I love that line. I think, one, it's a beautiful thing to see a Black cast speaking to each other in that way, and two, I think it's within the characters. Darius' character was heavy into [Black] history books, and I think that was his way of instilling it within his child."

When concluding the interview, the interviewer asked Jennifer Hudson what was the best moment filming with the cast, and she claimed there were many moments like that. She recalled the whole crew trying to get through the shoot with humor because the weather was too hot. Hudson also mentioned taking a keepsake with her, revealing that she does the same with every project she is involved with.

On April 26, 2024, the American science fiction action thriller Breathe will be released in theaters.