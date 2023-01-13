Dusty Baker led the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2022. The Astros eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second championship in six years. It marked Baker's first championship as a Major League Baseball manager.

Baker said it was all made possible due to his upbringing. His parents were very religious. In order for him to play sports, they required him to attend church every Sunday.

The veteran manager appeared at an event in Sacramento earlier this week that honored black baseball players. Baker, a Sacramento native, spoke about what it was like growing up black in a prodominately white neighborhood.

"Our family was the only Black family out there. I was fighting like every day" - Dusty Baker

Baker explained how his daily life was a struggle. Growing up with a tough but strictly regimented childhood, Baker said he found the means to prioritize his goals in life. He used his religious beliefs to lead him down the path of success.

African-Americans make up 7% of Major League Baseball players, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (MLB). There were 18% black MLB players in 1991.

The only black managers in the MLB are Baker and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. With his 2,000th managerial victory on May 22, 2022, Baker became the first black manager to reach this milestone. He was also just the 12th manager in MLB history to accomplish that feat. His World Series victory speaks volumes.

Dusty Baker wrote history with the Astros

Dusty Baker, at 73, has won two World Series championships (one as a player). He has also won the National League Manager of the Year Award three times (1993, 1997, and 2000). Baker has been an MLB manager for 25 seasons. He has enjoyed stints with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and the Washington Nationals.

Baker signed a one-year contract to return in 2023. He has been the Astros' manager since 2020. The Astros had 106 wins in 2022. They recorded the second-best record in franchise history. Due to Tony La Russa's retirement, Baker, 73, is now the oldest active manager in the majors. He is the oldest manager to ever win a World Series.

"It’s time for Dusty Baker to celebrate" - sportingnews

The Astros are a dynasty. Aside from their recent championships, they have made it to the World Series in four of the past six seasons. They have also made six consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series.

