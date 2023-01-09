Dusty Baker finally won a World Series in 2022. He was hired to take over for A.J. Hinch in the wake of the 2017 Houston Astros' cheating scandal and finally broke through in 2022 when he and the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Some old footage of Baker, from long before he was the manager of the Astros, resurfaced on Twitter. Managers often get angry at umpires or opposing managers, but this was an all-time rant.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Dusty Baker calls Tony La Russa and the Cardinals a bunch of punks, a breakdown Dusty Baker calls Tony La Russa and the Cardinals a bunch of punks, a breakdown https://t.co/N9XRowXnSZ

Jomboy, who got famous for lip reading and translating iconic baseball moments on the field, gave fans a breakdown of what happened and what Baker said to La Russa and his team:

"You motherf*****s know that! Both you and... F*** you! And the same for you motherf*****s, too! Yeah, f*** you, too! Embarassing, oh, it don't matter now! I'm mad now!"

He continued to boil and later said:

"That's right, I'm telling you it doesn't matter. He's a f****** punk, manager's a punk, bunch of loser motherf****** punks! Y'all a bunch of baby motherf****** punks!"

The incident stemmed from a Cubs pitcher hitting the opposing pitcher trying to bunt with two strikes. He responded by hitting the pitcher when he came to bat, which set Baker off and caused the entire argument.

How long has Dusty Baker managed baseball teams?

Dusty Baker is one of the oldest managers in baseball now. As with many other sports, the coaching positions are trending younger.

Baker is not only a longtime manager, but he had a very long MLB career as a player, in which he won the 1981 World Series and was a two-time All-Star.

Dusty Baker has managed for decades

He first became a manager in 1992. He was an assistant coach beginning in 1987, but he was promoted to manager of the San Francisco Giants in 1992.

He stayed in that role until 2002, when he became a free agent and was hired by the Chicago Cubs.

He would go on to manage the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before returning to lead the Houston Astros during their scandalous period. He remains with the team now.

