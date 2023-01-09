Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He is determined to fight the disease and posted on Instagram:

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family."

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Earlier Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks announced he is beginning treatment tomorrow for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. We’re all with you, Liam! Earlier Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks announced he is beginning treatment tomorrow for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. We’re all with you, Liam! 💚 https://t.co/iLF1IpByp5

He also said:

“Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

He intends on starting treatment today. The MLB world has sent their condolences and prayers to the Hendriks family in this trying time.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies @whitesox You’ve got this, Liam. The Phillies are all behind you during your battle. @whitesox You’ve got this, Liam. The Phillies are all behind you during your battle.

MLBPA @MLBPA @whitesox The MLB Players family is behind you all the way, Liam! @whitesox The MLB Players family is behind you all the way, Liam!

Detroit Tigers @tigers @whitesox Sending our support from Detroit, Liam. Wishing you a speedy recovery @whitesox Sending our support from Detroit, Liam. Wishing you a speedy recovery 💚

Scott Wessels @luvernechatter @whitesox As a 5-year survivor of CLL, I wish Liam all the best! Loved watching his career, from his start here in Minnesota, to exploding as a closer in Oakland, and becoming one of the League's best in Chicago. @whitesox As a 5-year survivor of CLL, I wish Liam all the best! Loved watching his career, from his start here in Minnesota, to exploding as a closer in Oakland, and becoming one of the League's best in Chicago.

Dave “Smoke” Stewart @Dsmoke34 🏿 My man Liam Hendriks is going through some stuff right now. He has my support and prayers. Whether you know him or not, please send your prayers, support and love too!! Great man, beautiful family. Good luck my man!! My man Liam Hendriks is going through some stuff right now. He has my support and prayers. Whether you know him or not, please send your prayers, support and love too!! Great man, beautiful family. Good luck my man!! 🙏🏿

Luke Hughes @lukehughes38 Today my thoughts are with Liam Hendriks. Over the past decade he has lead the charge representing all Australians at the Major League level. Tomorrow he starts his biggest challenge. We’re right there with you mate. Today my thoughts are with Liam Hendriks. Over the past decade he has lead the charge representing all Australians at the Major League level. Tomorrow he starts his biggest challenge. We’re right there with you mate. https://t.co/IzUJ7gHxXc

Mike @ChiSoxFanMike Liam Hendriks is one of my favorite Sox players in recent memory. He has been worth every penny of his contract on the field, and more importantly, seems like a genuinely good person too. Really hoping they caught this early. I hate cancer. Liam Hendriks is one of my favorite Sox players in recent memory. He has been worth every penny of his contract on the field, and more importantly, seems like a genuinely good person too. Really hoping they caught this early. I hate cancer.

Molly Knight @molly_knight We love you, Liam Hendriks. We love you, Liam Hendriks. ❤️

The MLB world understands that something like this transcends the game of baseball and has united all of them in this fight. Hendriks may be the only one physically fighting the cancer, but he has tons of support and love from everyone in Major League Baseball.

What is non-Hodgkin's lymphoma? Liam Hendriks' new diagnosis explained

According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is defined as:

"The condition occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, belly pain, or chest pain. Treatments may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem-cell transplant, or medications."

It's a form of cancer and it is very serious. However, the disease Liam Hendriks now faces often has a relatively promising outlook. The star reliever may have caught the disease early enough that he might be able to fight it.

Liam Hendriks can fight the disease

It is typically much worse for older people, but Hendriks is only 33 years old. It depends on the stage and the spread of the cancer, but there seems to be a good chance Hendriks will be able to return to the mound again one day.

In the meantime, he has the full love and support of the entire MLB world.

