Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He is determined to fight the disease and posted on Instagram:
“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family."
He also said:
“Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."
He intends on starting treatment today. The MLB world has sent their condolences and prayers to the Hendriks family in this trying time.
The MLB world understands that something like this transcends the game of baseball and has united all of them in this fight. Hendriks may be the only one physically fighting the cancer, but he has tons of support and love from everyone in Major League Baseball.
What is non-Hodgkin's lymphoma? Liam Hendriks' new diagnosis explained
According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is defined as:
"The condition occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, belly pain, or chest pain. Treatments may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem-cell transplant, or medications."
It's a form of cancer and it is very serious. However, the disease Liam Hendriks now faces often has a relatively promising outlook. The star reliever may have caught the disease early enough that he might be able to fight it.
It is typically much worse for older people, but Hendriks is only 33 years old. It depends on the stage and the spread of the cancer, but there seems to be a good chance Hendriks will be able to return to the mound again one day.
In the meantime, he has the full love and support of the entire MLB world.