The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal for veteran outfielder AJ Pollock for 2023. Pollack is a former All-Star (2015), a Gold Glove winner (2015) and was part of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers World Series in 2020. The 35-year-old right-handed hitter will provide experience, depth and leadership to the young Mariners roster.

The Mariners had a 90-72 record last season to finish second in the American League West and qualify for the playoffs. It was the first time the organization reached the playoffs since 2001. It has been a rough 20-year patch for Mariners fans. The team is filled with young talent, and the addition of a veteran hitter like A.J. Pollack could make the difference in 2023.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.



MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the Pollock signing. While some fans see this as a move that adds depth to a talented lineup, others see it as a move that does little to improve the roster.

MetsCommenter @mets_commenter1 @JeffPassan Great deal for Seattle. This team looks like a contender on paper right now

Spi @BeatsByDrSpi @JeffPassan AJ Pollock hasn't crushed anything in years

The team already has a plethora of talent on the offensive side. Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez was the standout player last year, and Seattle will hope that he can continue to put up big numbers. Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, Cal Raleigh and Ty France all hit 20 or more homers last season.

The offense, however, is young and still in need of some upgrades. Last season, the Mariners ranked 27th in the MLB in hits (1,236) and 28th in batting average (.230).

A.J. Pollock has hit consistently throughout his career. In 2015, he finished with a career-high .315 batting average with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2021, he finished with an impressive .297/.355/.536 slash line over 117 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A.J. Pollock will provide depth, expereince and leadership to a young offensive core in Seattle

AJ Pollock hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field

Pollock's numbers dipped slightly with the Chicago White Sox. Over 138 games, he recorded just 14 home runs and 56 RBIs. His .245 batting average was his lowest since 2016.

Sincerely A White Sox fan @JeffPassan He crushes nothing

Jen B @Boudreaulicious @JeffPassan The only thing that Pollack "crushed" last season were Sox fans' hopes and dreams. Don't let the door and the extra mil hit ya in the tush, AJ.

The Mariners lineup is shaping up nicely. The pitching staff is considered to be one of the best in the league. Last season, the Mariners ranked eighth in the MLB in ERA (3.59) and WHIP (1.19).

_eazy3 @eazy914 @JeffPassan Actually really solid for a team that I said needed another bat in their lineup, but their pitching is astounding!

The Seattle Mariners play in a tough division but could make another playoff run if the team stays healthy. The core of young offensive players combined with a group of star pitchers makes them a threat in the AL. AJ Pollock's addition may end up being a shrewd piece of business for the organization.

