The Houston Astros dominated the New York Yankees in the 2022 American League Championship Series. Most games were fairly close, but the Yankees were no match for the far superior Astros, who swept them and eliminated them in Yankee Stadium.

When the Yankees first made it to the ALCS after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in five games, their fans insisted they wanted the Astros, chanting "We want Houston!"

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado took note and after his team dismantled the Yankees, he reminded everyone what was said.

Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk Besides “We want Houston”, this has to be 1 of the most memorable phrases from the #Astros 2022 season. “They wanted us, they got us, & they got swept!!” It definitely showed the Astros wanted to take it to another level vs the #Yankees . It meant more Besides “We want Houston”, this has to be 1 of the most memorable phrases from the #Astros 2022 season. “They wanted us, they got us, & they got swept!!” It definitely showed the Astros wanted to take it to another level vs the #Yankees. It meant more💪 https://t.co/dNgU7uft1a

In the opposing clubhouse, Maldonado said:

“They asked for us, they got us, & they got swept!!”

He then popped the champagne bottle and let the ultimate festivities begin. The Astros, who at that point still hadn't even lost a single postseason game, went on to win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

They couldn't have gotten there without going through New York and Maldonado wanted to remember that their fan base wanted a chance to play Houston.

They were given that chance before getting dominated in four games.

Are the Houston Astros favorites to win it all again?

Martin Maldonado and the Houston Astros will look to become the first team in about two decades to repeat as World Series winners. However, they are not quite the favorites to do so.

In fact, there are three teams with the best odds, per BetMGM:

Astros +650

Yankees +650

New York Mets +650

Los Angeles Dodgers +800

Atlanta Braves +1000

San Diego Padres +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

Seattle Mariners +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

The Astros did not open the offseason as favorites, though. They were behind the Dodgers, but the Dodgers haven't done much besides lose Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger to free agency.

Could the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers meet again?

The Astros lost Justin Verlander, but they did sign Jose Abreu. They're going to be a tough out next season, but oddsmakers think the Mets, who have spent an obscene amount of money, and the Yankees will be, too.

There's a reason no team has repeated as World Series winners in a long time. Will Houston finally break through?

Poll : 0 votes